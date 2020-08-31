John Thompson, a Hall of Fame basketball coach, who put the Georgetown basketball program on the national map, has passed away. Thompson was 78. He made his mark in the game not only as a coach, but as a player as well.
Thompson was a trailblazer for many Black coaches. He was the first African American coach to lead a Division I team to an NCAA men’s basketball title. In 1984, he guide the Georgetown Hoyas to a national championship over the University of Houston.
Thompson built a great foundation in coaching at St. Anthony High School in Washington, D.C., where he posted a 122-28 record from 1966 to 1972.
Thompson came to Georgetown in 1972 where he took over a team that had a dismal 3-23 record the previous year. He gradually put together a winning program and making several trips to the NCAA tournament. The program really took off when Thompson recruited high school All-American center Patrick Ewing in 1981, who is now the head coach at Georgetown.
Ewing would help Thompson and the Hoyas win a national crown and make three trips to the Final Four (1982, 1984 and 1985). In addition to Ewing, Thompson coached Dikembe Mutombo, Alonzo Mourning and former Philadelphia 76ers star Allen Iverson. He had a big impact on his players.
Iverson released a statement on twitter in regards to what Thompson meant to him.
“Thanks For Saving My Life Coach. I’m going to miss you, but I’m sure that you are looking down on us with a big smile.”
Temple head basketball coach Aaron McKie has shared his condolences and thoughts on Thompson’s career on twitter.
“Rest in peace to the legend, John Thompson. The imprint he made not only the game of basketball, but the players he coached is bar-none. Thank you for paving the way, and setting the standard. #RIPBigJohn
La Salle head basketball coach Ashley Howard is very appreciative of Thompson’s ground breaking efforts for African American head coaches as well as helping a lot of players from the inner city.
“Big John is probably the centerpiece of the Mount Rushmore for Black coaches,” Howard said. “He was an advocate for Black student athletes who came from the inner city. He brought awareness to the NCAA. The learning environment and the circumstances in which kids from the inner city weren’t equal to the same educational opportunities to the kids that went to private schools, suburban schools.”
Thompson coached the Hoyas from 1972 to 1999. He compiled a 596-239 record.He won seven Big East tournament championships, made 14 straight NCAA tournament appearances (1979 to 1992) and was a three-time National Coach of the Year (1984, 1985, 1987).
Thompson, a 6-foot-10, 270-pound center, was a terrific basketball player. He played his scholastic basketball at Archbishop Carroll in Washington, D.C. After his high school career, he was a standout at Providence College, where he played on the Friars’ 1963 NIT championship team. In 1964, he played on the first NCAA basketball team at Providence.
Thompson was a third round draft pick of the Boston Celtics in 1964. He was a backup to Celtics center Bill Russell from 1964-66 and played on two NBA championship teams.
After a short stint in the NBA, he moved into the coaching profession. Thompson had some great accomplishments in coaching. He had a very special moment when he was the presenter for former Temple head coach John Chaney at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass. on Oct. 5, 2001.
“It was a very special time because John was somebody special in my life and thousands of kids as well,” Chaney said. “He opened the door for so many of us as coaches. I was at Cheyney when I first had an opportunity to meet John years ago. That was before I got to Temple.
“But I can remember distinctly when I was given the award that John was my usher. During that time, the plane crashed [on] Sept. 11 this happened a couple weeks later. John was not going to fly. Nobody would fly during that time. John came up to usher me. We joked about it. He had to get a limousine all the way from Washington [D.C.] to Massachusetts. It made me feel special because for somebody to drive that far. John really sacrificed so much for all of us.”
John Thompson leaves behind a great basketball legacy.
