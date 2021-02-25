Rutgers head women's basketball coach C. Vivian Stringer shared some great memories in a special video tribute of John Chaney who coached at Cheyney State (now Cheyney University) for 10 years (1972-82) and led the Wolves to the 1978 NCAA Division II championship prior to coming to Temple University in 1982 where he spent 24 years.
Stringer, who was the head women's basketball coach at Cheyney (1971-82), reflected on their days together in a great address yesterday on Cheyney University's Founder's Day. Chaney, who passed away on Jan. 29, 2021, had a big impact on his players at Cheyney.
"He is bigger than life, but the greatest thing about him is he was always very, very, very sincere about his players, his passion," Stringer said. "The importance of getting an education. That's Chaney. That's Cheyney University."
Chaney compiled a 225-59 record and appeared in eight national championship tournaments. He had a tremendous amount of success even before his team won a national title. In spite of his accomplishments, he never changed as a person. Chaney finished his coaching career with an overall 741-312 record. He had a 516-253 mark in 24 seasons with the Owls, which included five trips to the Elite Eight.
"He was he same and the players that he had been associated with him," Stringer said. "They say imitation is the finest form of flattery. I imitated Coach Chaney from Day One. I can't thank him enough and thank so many people that were a part of his life and my life."
Stringer has put together a sensational coaching career that started with Cheyney. In 1982, she led the Wolves to the first NCAA championship appearance. She had an amazing record at Cheyney posting a 251-51 mark. After that, she coached at Iowa for 12 years, producing a 269-84 record. She coached the Hawkeyes from 1983 to 1995. Following a terrific stint at Iowa, she came to Rutgers where she built a powerhouse basketball program. She has amassed a 532-289 record during her 26-year coaching career with the Scarlet Knights. She has coached 50 seasons taking three different teams to four Final Fours with an overall 1,052-424 mark.
Stringer credits Chaney for much of her success over the years.
"I never made a basketball decision without ever contacting him," she said. "I would always contact him first. And that's true."
Stringer recently called Chaney to wish him a Happy Birthday this year. If anybody who followed Chaney's coaching career, then you know he doesn't like turnovers. Stringer remembers him asking her about her team turning the ball over.
"When he celebrated his birthday and when I called him," Stringer said. "He said, 'How many turnovers did you have?' I said, what are you about? How many turnovers did you have? You've gone down Rutgers and Iowa and you're running and doing this and doing that.
"You know how I taught you. I just smiled because he did. He taught me well. He's the only person I know who has taken two people into the Naismith [Memorial Basketball] Hall of Fame."
In 2001, Chaney was inducted into the Hall of Fame. In 2009, Stringer was enshrined in the Hall of Fame. Both had great careers at Cheyney. Stringer certainly remembers the glory days with Coach Chaney.
