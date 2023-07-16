LeBron James

LeBron James warms up before playing against the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals in Los Angeles on May 20, 2023. — Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

NBA superstar LeBron James will switch back to jersey number 23 for the Los Angeles Lakers’ upcoming season, the team announced on Saturday.

James, who has worn the No. 23 jersey in 14 of his 20 seasons in the NBA, has sported the No. 6 jersey the previous two seasons with the Lakers.

