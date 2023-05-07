USC Bronny James Basketball

Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) drives against Christopher Columbus during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. — AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James' oldest son, Bronny, says he will play basketball at the University of Southern California in the fall.

Bronny James abruptly announced his much-anticipated decision on social media Saturday, about two hours before his father's Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.

The Associated Press

