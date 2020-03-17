Former Roman Catholic basketball standout Lamar Stevens, who starred for Penn State University, has been named first team All-Big 10 Conference. Stevens is only the second Nittany Lion to earn All-Big Ten first-team honors twice.
For the second consecutive season, he finished in the league’s top 10 for both scoring and rebounding. He completed the regular season fourth in scoring (18.0 ppg) in conference games and 10th in rebounding (6.7 rpg). Stevens is currently second on Penn State’s all-time scoring list with 2,207 career points and is only one of two Nittany Lions who tallied 2,000 career points and 800 career rebounds.
Allen Betrand receives all-conference honors
Allen Betrand, a Roman Catholic product, put together a great college basketball season at Towson University. Betrand was named third-team All-Colonial Athletic Association (CAA).
The 6-foot-5, 200-pound sophomore, averaged 14.2 points a game. He had a career-high 31 points on 10-of-16 shooting against Drexel.
Small College Coaches Association All-Star Game postponed
The Philadelphia Area Small College Coaches Association All-Star Game originally scheduled for Sunday, March 29 has been postponed. The association looking to reschedule some time in mid/late April possibly. Any questions regarding the game, email Nate Ware at nate.ware@eastern.edu.
Andy Talley part of 2020 College Football Hall of Fame Class
Longtime Villanova University head football coach Andy Talley will be a part of the newest induction class of the College Football Hall of Fame. Talley had a magnificent coaching career at Villanova.
Talley, who retired following the 2016 season, spent 32 years as head coach of the Wildcats. He rebuilt the football program into a perennial national power at the FCS level. Talley won over 250 games in his head coaching career, which spanned 37 seasons. He amassed an overall career record of 258-155-2. He was 230-137-1 with the Wildcats.
Villanova made total of 12 appearances in the FCS playoffs during his tenure, including the 2009 national championship season and semifinal appearances in 2002 and 2010. Talley coached some great players such as running back Brian Westbrook who played for the Philadelphia Eagles and wide receiver Brian Finneran who played for the Atlanta Falcons.
Lincoln’s Deaquan Williams makes All-Atlantic Region team
Williams is the first Lincoln men’s basketball player in the program’s Division II era history to earn D2CCA All-Region honors.
The junior forward earned the 2020 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Men’s Basketball Defensive Player of the Year Award after recording his best season to date as a member of the Lions.
In addition, Williams was also named to the All-CIAA team for the second consecutive year, becoming just the second Lions men’s basketball player to earn back-to-back All-CIAA honors. Williams is also the first Lincoln player to be honored by the conference three straight years, having earned All-Rookie team honors in 2017-18.
He also led the team and the CIAA with 16 double-doubles on the season (seventh highest total nationally). Williams also led the Lions with a career-high 24 blocked shots and is second on the team with 29 steals. Williams was third on the team in scoring, averaging 12.6 points per game.
In three seasons for the Lions Williams has grabbed 771 career rebounds to rank fourth on the Lions all-time list. He has also scored 944 career points.
