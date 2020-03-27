Lamar Stevens did it.
He wanted to improve as a basketball player and lift Penn State University to national prominence. The former Roman Catholic High School standout not only accomplished those goals, he exceeded them.
A 6-8, 225-pound forward, Stevens helped Penn State become nationally ranked and recognized this season. A first team All-Big Ten selection for the second consecutive season, Stevens finished his PSU career with 2,207 points. Had the Big Ten tournament not been canceled by the coronavirus pandemic, he would have probably surpassed Talor Battle’s school record of 2,213.
“I really haven’t had time to think about it,” Stevens said. “I’ve been trying to stay in shape, I’ve been talking to agents ... I’ve been pretty busy. I realize it’s seven points [to break the record] but there’s nothing I can do about that. I have to concentrate on what’s ahead of me.”
What’s ahead is the 2020 NBA Draft scheduled for June 25 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Again, that’s scheduled. The COVID-19 crisis has altered schedules and lives. With the NBA season on hiatus, no word has been leaked about the draft.
Stevens, who is just a few classes away from earning a sociology degree from Penn State, has a very good chance of being selected. He’s improved so much from when he first went to State College. He had contemplated leaving school early, like his former Roman Catholic and Penn State friend and teammate Tony Carr did. Stevens decided to stay and the decision may pay off handsomely.
“I did what I thought was best for me,” Stevens said. “Tony did what he felt was best for him. He was drafted [in the second round by the New Orleans Pelicans. He was 51st overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft.] Less than 1% of the players playing get drafted and that was a goal of his. He’s still playing [in the NBA G-League with the Erie BayHawks, an affiliate of the Pelicans].
“One of the things that he has stressed to me is playing defense. It’s one of the areas of my game that I’ve been working very hard on.”
Recently during a conference call, Penn State head coach Pat Chambers lauded Stevens.
{div class=”card paragraph-spacing collection-item” data-type=”text”}{div class=”card-content font-flag”}“I’m so proud of what Lamar Stevens has done for this program and where he’s put this program on a national level,” Chambers said. “I can’t thank him enough for everything he’s done. My heart aches for him not to play in the Big Ten Tournament or the NCAA Tournament, or be on the Selection Show.{/div}{/div}
{div class=”card paragraph-spacing collection-item” data-type=”text”}{div class=”card-content font-flag”}“To have it end so abruptly is really tough to swallow. But he’s an amazing individual. In my opinion, he’s got to go down as one of the greatest players, if not the greatest player, in Penn State history.”{/div}{/div}
Stevens has a lot of respect for Chambers. At one point during the season, the Nittany Lions were ranked No. 9 in the Associated Press College Basketball Poll.
“There’s still a lot of talent there,” Stevens said. “I think the program under Coach Chambers is on the right track. I think this is just the beginning of great things for Penn State basketball.”
The same could be said about Lamar Stevens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.