La Salle and Saint Joseph's two Philadelphia Big 5 and Atlantic 10 Conference rivals will face each other on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. In recognition and honor of Dr. King's legacy, the two schools have announced they will once again play on the national holiday during the season. La Salle and Saint Joseph's will play at Saint Joseph's Hagan Arena on Monday, Jan. 17. The tipoff will be at 4 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.
"To have the opportunity to share with our Philadelphia basketball community a day that we celebrate Dr. King and all of the contributions he has made to our society is something special," said Ashley Howard, La Salle's head basketball coach in a statement. "If you look at the world we live in today, it is difficult to comprehend one individual taking the stance that he took to fight oppression, prejudice, and racial injustice in our world. We are hopeful that this series can extend beyond next season and give our community a special event to look forward to each year."
"Our program is honored to partner with La Salle and shine light on one of the greatest leaders our world has ever known in Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.," said Saint Joseph's head basketball coach Billy Lange in a statement. "He led with courage, compassion and love. His message and his mission have never been more appropriate to raise awareness than they are now. We have a lot do to create equality and it starts with our hearts.
"When I approached Ashley about the idea in July of 2019 to play our annual Big 5 game on MLK Day, he graciously agreed. We have a shared vision for this event that will unfold as each year passes. This is just the beginning."
La Salle and Saint Joseph's started playing in 1909, before the Explorers recognized athletic teams at a varsity level. Since varsity sports started at La Salle in 1933-34, the Hawks lead the series, 65-53.
"Scheduling a nationally-televised Atlantic 10 men's basketball game provides La Salle, Saint Joseph's, the A-10 and CBS Sports with a unique opportunity to honor and celebrate the life and tremendous work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.," said A-10 commissioner Bernadette V. McGlade in a statement. "La Salle and Saint Joseph's programs continue their commitment to being great community partners in scheduling and programming this tribute to Dr. King through the sport of basketball."
