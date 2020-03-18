Manny Trillo selected as 2020 Phillies Wall of Fame inductee
The Phillies recently announced that Manny Trillo, the team’s outstanding second baseman, who was a big part of the 1980 World Series championship team, has been selected as the Wall of Fame inductee.
Trillo, a four-time All-Star, was the Most Valuable Player of the 1980 National League Championship Series. He hit .381 with two doubles, a triple and four RBI in the series win over the Houston Astros in the LCS.
He played four seasons (1979-82) for the Phillies. Trillo won three NL Gold Gove Awards (1979, 1981 and 1982). He will be honored on Saturday, Aug. 8 as a part of the Phillies Alumni Weekend at Citizens Bank Park against the San Francisco Giants.
The Phillies will recognize the 40th anniversary of the 1980 World Championship team that day as a part of alumni weekend on Sunday, Aug. 9 against the Giants.
Kwanza Murray had a big year for the Lincoln University women’s basketball team. Murray’s talents have brought her a lot of recognition. She has recently been named the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Division II Player of the Year.
She is just the second player to pick up this honor in back-to-back seasons. She has already received Divison II All-Region honors along with being chosen as the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association(CIAA) Player of the Year. She also earned All-CIAA honors.
Murray scored a school record 512 points this season. She led the CIAA in scoring while averaging 18.3 points a game.
Saint Joseph’s Ryan Daly and Toliver Freeman get Atlantic 10 honors
Saint Joseph’s basketball stars Ryan Daly and Toliver Freeman were recognized by the Atlantic 10 Conference this season. Daly, a redshirt junior, was chosen third-team All-Conference. Freeman was chosen to the conference All-Academic Team.
Daly averaged 20.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.2 steals a game. He led the Hawks in all four categories. He also led the A-10 in scoring. Freeman, a senior guard, tallied 5.7 points and 3.0 rebounds a game.
Delgreco K. Wilson joins National College Preps as scouting director
National College Preps (NCP) announced today that Delgreco K. Wilson has been named as the organization’s director of college basketball scouting. The NCP is is national collegiate athletic recruiting organization located in Greenville, South Carolina. Wilson, who was the national director of scouting for Black Cager Scouting Service, has plenty of basketball knowledge and experience along with some strong relationships with college basketball coaches around the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.