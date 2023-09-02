Braves Dodgers Baseball

Natalia Bryant, daughter of Kobe Bryant, throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles. — AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

LOS ANGELES — Natalia Bryant threw out the first pitch on Friday night before the Los Angeles Dodgers hosted the Atlanta Braves as the Lakers NBA franchise for which her father Kobe starred was honored.

The 20-year-old University of Southern California student tossed the ball from in front of the mound. It took one bounce and into the glove of All-Star Mookie Betts, who was handling catching duties.

