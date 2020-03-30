The late Kobe Bryant headlines the list of nominees on the ballot for this year’s Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame.
According to a press release from the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame, the ballot is now in the hands of Hall’s 236 member blue ribbon voting body.
The top qualified, publicly submitted nominees have been included on the final ballot. The Hall’s ballot committee has reduced the field to 37 sports legends from 12 different sports.
Bryant, a former Lower Merion High School and Los Angeles Lakers star, is one of the big names that could be a part of the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame’s 17th induction class. He and his daughter, Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Jan. 26 .
Bryant had an outstanding basketball career. He led Lower Merion to its first state championship in 1996. He’s the all-time leading scorer in Southeastern Pennsylvania high school basketball with 2,883 points. He was a McDonald’s and a Parade All-American.
In 1996, he was the 13th overall selection in the NBA Draft by the Lakers through a trade with the Charlotte Hornets. He played 20 seasons with the Lakers. Bryant was a five-time NBA champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP (2009, 2010). He was a 15-time All-NBA team and a 12-time All-Defensive team. Bryant won two Olympic gold medals in 2008 and 2012. He retired in 2015 with 33,643 points. Bryant is fourth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.
The induction ceremony and reception will be held on Thursday, Nov. 5 at Rivers Casino. For more information about the 2020 election go to www.phillyhall.org/election.
Others on the list of 2020 nominees include:
Yolanda LaneyLaney was an All-American, All Public League and All-City basketball player at University City High School. She was Public League Player of the Year as a junior and senior 1977-78. She played her college basketball at Cheyney State. Laney was named to the Kodak All-American basketball team. She led Cheyney State to the first NCAA Women’s Championship game in 1982.
Tim WitherspoonWitherspoon was a two-time world heavyweight champion with a WBC title in 1984 and a WBA crown in 1986. In 1983, Witherspoon faced Larry Holmes for the WBC title, but lost a tough fight. He bounced back and eventually won the championship in 1984 defeating Greg Page. He had a career record of 55-13-1.
Richard “Rip” HamiltonHamilton, a McDonald’s All-American coming out of Coatesville High School, played for the University of Connecticut. In 1999, he led the Huskies to a NCAA championship. He was a seventh pick overall in the 1999 NBA Draft by the Washington Wizards. He played 14 seasons in the NBA and nine of them were with the Detroit Pistons (2002-11). In 2004, he helped Detroit win an NBA title.
Lisa RaymondRaymond, a two-time NCAA singles champion at the University of Florida from 1992-93, had a great tennis career. She won six Grand Slam Doubles titles including three U.S. Open (2001, 2005, 2011) crowns.
Mark RecchiRecchi played 10 years with the Philadelphia Flyers 1991-94 and 1998-2004. He scored the most total points (123) in Flyers regular season history in 1992-93.
Mike TetiTeti, a Monsignor Bonner and Saint Joseph’s product, had a great rowing career. He was a 12-time national team member and a three-time Olympian.
Rick TocchetTocchet played 11 seasons at ring wing with the Philadelphia Flyers. He led the Flyers in points and assists in 1990. He went to three consecutive All-Star games with the Flyers (1988-91).
Rod Brind’AmourBrind’Amour played nine seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers He was a two-time All-Star in 1998 and 1999.
Sue Day StahlStahl was a terrific lacrosse player at Ursinus College. After her playing career, she was the head lacrosse coach at Old Dominion for 21 years ((1990-2011). She was a five-time CAA Coach of the Year.
Bo RyanRyan had a great coaching career. He was the head basketball coach at the University of Wisconsin. He was a four-time Big 10 Coach of the Year (2002-03, 2013, 2015).
Bob RigbyRigby was an All-American soccer player at East Stroudsburg State and a member of the 1972 U.S. Olympic soccer team.
Brendan HansenHansen was an undefeated swimmer in the breaststroke at the University of Texas from 2001-05. He was a 16-time All-American and a 14-time NCAA champion.
Cherie Greer BrownGreer Brown, a Lower Merion High School product, was a fantastic lacrosse player. She played lacrosse at the University of Virginia from 1991-94. She was a three-time All-American.
Deron CherryCherry, from Palmyra, New Jersey, played 11 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs as a defensive back and kick returner. He was a six-time Pro Bowler. In 1986, he was AFC Defensive Player of the Year.
Earl StromStrom worked 32 seasons as an NBA/ABA official (1957-90). He officiated over 2,400 games in his career.
Frank WychekWychek, a former Archbishop Ryan football star, played for the Washington Redskins (1993-94) and Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans (1995-2003). He was a three-time Pro Bowler.
Gary WilliamsWilliams had a 33-year career as a head basketball coach at American, Boston College, Ohio State and Maryland. In 2002, he guided Maryland to an NCAA championship.
Jerry SizemoreSizemore played offensive tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1973-84. The two-time Pro Bowler played on the Eagles’ 19080 Super Bowl team.
Heritage NomineesZack ClaytonClayton, a Simon Gratz alumnus, played during the pre-NBA era for the New York Renaissance, Washington Bears and the Harlem Globetrotters. He led the Rens to the 1939 World Championship of Professional Basketball. In 19943, he carried the Washington Bears to the World Championship of Professional Basketball. He was also a boxing referee.
Herman FrazierFrazier, a former Germantown High track star, was an All-American sprinter at Arizona State. He won a gold medal on the 4x400 meter relay team at 1976 Olympics in Montreal.
Ed BoldenBolden was a major figure in Negro League Baseball. In 1911, he took over the leadership of the Darby Hilldale Club. Under his leadership, Hilldale played in the first two Negro League World Series. In 1924, they lost to the Kansas City Monarchs. In 1925, Hilldale defeated the KC Monarchs. In 1929, he left Hilldale and founded the Philadelphia Stars (with co-owner Eddie Gottlieb). In 1934, the Stars won the Negro National League championship over the Chicago Americans.
Charles “Tarzan” CooperCooper, a Central High School alumnus, was a sensational basketball player. He was the greatest center of the pre-NBA era (1920-40s). He led the 1933 New York Rens to a 88-game winning streak. He also guided the Rens to the 1939 World Championship.
Adele BoydBoyd played field hockey, basketball and tennis at Ursinus. She was also a member of the USA National Field Hockey Team (1953-67).
Barney “Battling Levinsky”LebrowitzLevinsky fought many of the top middle, light heavyweight and heavyweight fighters including boxing greats Gene Tunney and Jack Dempsey. He fought as a light heavyweight from 1906-30.
Charles MooreMoore was a great 400-meter hurdler. He was a member of Cornell University’s track and field team from 1948-51. He was a five-time Ivy League and two-time NCAA champion (1949, 1951).
Cy WilliamsWilliams spent 13 seasons as an outfielder with the Phillies from 1918-30. He hit over .300 for six seasons. Williams was a three-time National League home run leader (1920, 1923, 1927).
Frank SpellmanSpellman competed in the weightlifting middleweight class from 1941-61. He was the USA Junior National Champion – Middleweight Class in 1942.
Harry DavisDavis played 16 of his 22 major league baseball seasons (1895-1917) with the Philadelphia Athletics. He won two World Series championships with the Athletics (1910, 1911). He was a four-time American League leader in home runs (1904-07).
Harry SchuhSchuh was a two-time All-American tackle at the University of Memphis (1963-64). He had a 10-year professional football career with the Oakland Raiders, Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers. He was a three-time Pro Bowler with the Raiders (1967, 1967-70).
James JuvenalJuvenal was an outstanding rower. He was a six-time USA National Champion in Single Sculls (1897-1902).
Joan MooreMoore was a four-time U.S. Champion all-around from 1971-74. Moore, a Girls High alumnus, also won six national titles in gymnastics (vault, floor exercise, balance beam).
Olga DorfnerDorfner won her first ever U.S. swimming championship in 1915. She set world records in 100 yards, 200-meters and 500-yard freestyle.
Sherwood “Sherry” MageeMagee played 11 seasons with the Phillies as an outfielder from 1904-14. In 1910, he led the National League in batting, RBI, runs scored, on base percentage and slugging.
Truxton HareHe was a three-time member of Penn’s IC4A team from 1898-1900. He won a silver medal in the hammer throw at the 1900 Olympics.
Vic SearsSears played 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles from 1941-53. He was a four-time All-NFL standout.
Larry FoustFoust led La Salle two NIT appearances (1948, 1950). He played 12 NBA seasons with the Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers and St. Louis Hawks.
