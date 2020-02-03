Two Overbrook High School standouts Wali Jones and the late Walt Hazzard, highlight the 2020 Class of The Philadelphia Black Basketball Hall of Fame. The class will formally be inducted on April 26, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Sheet Metal Worker’s Union Hall, 1301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.
Joining Jones and Hazzard for induction will be Ollie Johnson, Linda Hester, Shawn Harvey, Paul “Snoop” Graham. Ken Hamilton will go in as a coach and former Philadelphia Daily News sports writer Ted Silary will go in as a “Friend of The Hall while Bill Williams is listed as a AAU/Grassroots Community Contributor.
Tevin Farmer had not lost a fight in seven years and had successfully defended his IBF super featherweight title four times before Thursday at Meridian at Island Gardens in Miami. That’s when he lost a unanimous decision to Joseph Diaz. Farmer (30-5-1) has a rematch clause against Diaz , an Olympian who is now 31-1.
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James never envisioned how he would pass the late Kobe Bryant on the all-time NBA scoring list. “It didn’t matter [how I did it],” said James on Jan. 25, moments after moving into third place on the list with a layup against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center. “It could’ve been a layup. It could’ve been a free throw. It’s could’ve been a dunk. It could’ve been a three. I could’ve been a tip in, it doesn’t matter. I didn’t go into the game saying this is how I’m going to do it. If it happened [against the Sixers] like it did, it was cool. If not, I really wasn’t tripping about it. “
