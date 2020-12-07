John Thompson was real trailblazer for many African American college basketball coaches. Thompson's profile as the head basketball coach at Georgetown University helped to open the doors for Black coaches on the Division I level.
He coached the Hoyas from 1972 to 1999 where he guided them into national prominence. He had a 596-239 overall record at Georgetown, which included a 1984 NCAA championship and three appearances in the Final Four during the 1980s. He helped Georgetown win seven Big East championships. He was the U.S. Olympic head basketball coach.
Thompson's life and career has been chronicled in a new book titled "I Came As a Shadow: An Autobiography John Thompson with Jesse Washington published by Henry Holt and Company ($29.99).
Thompson, who was 78 when he passed away on August 30, was an absolute legend. In his book, he highlights other people who made an impact on the game like former Temple head coach John Chaney.
Thompson, a Hall of Famer coach, was Chaney's presenter when he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2001. Thompson was a good friend of Chaney. He spoke very highly of him in his book.
Thompson on Chaney: "Chaney won all the Coach of the Year awards in 1988, deservedly so, because he was a terrific coach. Chaney got his start at the historically Black university Cheyney State in Pennsylvania, where he won a Division II national championship.
"I got to know him when he took over Temple in 1982. There were still very few Black coaches in college basketball. Chaney and I became close because we were philosophically and temperamentally aligned, and we faced the same obstacles."
Thompson and Chaney provided opportunities for many players to play basketball and earn a college education. Both coaches gave the players a platform to be successful on and off the court.
Speaking of players, Thompson coached some great ones like Patrick Ewing, Alonzo Mourning, Dikembe Mutombo, Reggie Williams, and Allen Iverson. All four of these players are in the Basketball Hall of Fame. Of course, Iverson played for the Philadelphia 76ers. He was a huge star with the Sixers and a fan favorite.
Prior to Iverson's college career at Georgetown, the book mentions him playing summer basketball his freshman year in the 1994 Jabbo Kenner League. It was a league that a lot of Georgetown players regularly participated in during the summer months.
Iverson was a big attraction down there. The were huge crowds to watch him play. In fact, he scored 40 points in his first game. The fans knew Iverson was going to be a special player.
Thompson also talks about Villanova's big victory over Georgetown to win the 1985 NCAA title. The Wildcats pulled off one of the biggest upsets in NCAA tournament history.
Every chapter will bring back a lot of great basketball memories from Thompson's coaching days along with his playing career, his family ties, the people who inspired him and others. Washington pens a brilliant note as the co-author. Thompson follows with a strong introduction.
Thompson is very candid in the book. In addition, the book tells you stories that you didn't know. With basketball season starting, it's a great book to read.
