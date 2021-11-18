Jared Higginbotham chosen to play in Bret Cooper Football Junior Academic All-American Bowl
Jared Higginbotham has earned some national recognition for his efforts on and off the field. Higginbotham, an eighth-grade honor roll student at DePaul Catholic School, and a standout with the Mt. Airy Bantams youth football team, has been selected to play in the Bret Cooper Football Junior Academic All-American Bowl.
This is quite an honor for Higginbotham, a Germantown native, as well as other student athletes because their selection to the All American included their great efforts in the classroom and on the field. He is one of 60 players out of 30,000 players from around the country to land a spot on this prestigious team.
The Junior Academic All-American Bowl will be in a Blue vs. Grey format. The game helps to prepare them for the next level on and off the field. The Junior game will be played in Dallas, Texas on Jan. 2, 2022.
Higginbotham, a 5-foot-2, 120-pounder, plays running back and defensive back. The Mt. Airy Bantams will be heading into the playoffs for the Keystone State League.
Howie Kendrick named Phillies special assistant to the general managerHowie Kendrick, who played for the Phillies four years ago, has been named special assistant to the general manager of the Phillies. Kendrick , 38, played in 1,621 games over parts of 15 seasons in the majors for the Los Angeles Angels (2006-14), Los Angeles Dodgers (2015-16), Phillies (2017) and Washington Nationals (2017-20).
With the Nationals in 2019, Kendrick hit a grand slam in Game 5 of the National League Division Series, was named NL Championship Series Most Valuable Player and hit a god-ahead two-run homer in Game 7 of the World Series.
Lincoln University standout Jordan Camper named CIAA Player of the WeekLincoln University basketball star Jordan Camper has been named Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Player of the Week. Camper, a Chester High product, averaged 21.5 points and 12 rebounds, while shooting 75 percent (21-of-28) from the field during the two-game CIAA/PSAC Challenge.
His top performance came in the season opener as he tallied 26 points on 13-for-16 shooting with 13 rebounds and two blocks. Camper recently picked up his fourth and fifth career double-doubles.
Lincoln University has a 2-1 overall record.
