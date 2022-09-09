The Philadelphia Eagles have quite a legacy with Black quarterbacks. Ever since chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie purchased the franchise back in 1995, primarily, five of those signal callers have taken the field as a starter. Randall Cunningham, Rodney Peete, Donovan McNabb, Michael Vick, and now Jalen Hurts.
There are a handful of franchises who have yet to start Black quarterbacks in their history, let alone as many as the Eagles have. And even though most of Hurts’ predecessors endured their share of scrutiny playing football’s most important position, the skepticism surrounding the third year signal caller is different for multiple reasons.
Hurts was selected by Philadelphia as the 53rd pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to the surprise of many given that the then starter, Carson Wentz, the number two overall pick in 2016 had recently signed a five-year extension.
The front office criticism came due to the need of addressing more daunting positions such as a wide receiver although Wentz led the team to the 2019 division title and of course the Super Bowl run of 2017.
Some draft experts had Hurts worthy of a mid-round pick at best despite a stellar senior year at the University of Oklahoma where he finished second in the 2019 Heisman Trophy voting to Louisiana State’s Joe Burrow who played in last year’s Super Bowl for the Cincinnati Bengals.
Hurts also had a lot to prove from once being benched as starting QB for the University of Alabama during the 2017 College Football Playoff. However, he would later relieve an injured Tua Tagovailoa to lead Alabama to the 2018 SEC Championship.
He is no stranger to waiting his turn and being ready if called. The Eagles did not necessarily expect calling on his number so early though. They selected him mostly for insurance and to develop the 6-foot-1, 230 lbs signal caller while investing all their chips on Wentz as most teams do with high draft picks.
But during the 2019 Wild Card playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field, Wentz, who had already recovered from a major knee injury back in the Super Bowl-winning season of 2017, suffered a concussion just a few plays into the game. That hit on the head by then Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney proved to spark the ending of Wentz’s career in Philadelphia.
Fast forward to four games remaining in the 2020 season and the Birds en route to their worst record in nearly a decade, Wentz was benched for an inexperienced Hurts who won just one of his four starts, the last in which he was pulled for the team to gain a higher draft position.
Expectations for the 2021 season were fairly low. A new head coach was named, and Hurts was labeled as not much more than a young, raw, project who needed years of development. But as fans have come to know, Hurts was groomed as a relentless hard worker, negating the naysayers. As Hurts has said, “Everybody’s opinions don’t deposit at the bank.”
Hurts is a Houston, Texas native and a coach’s son. Jalen’s father, Averion, still coaches high school football in the lone star state for Channelview High School where Jalen also played. His brother, Averion Jr., played QB at Texas Southern. Along with his mother, Pamela, family is where he learned to persevere.
They also gave Hurts the ability to exude confidence and leadership in the locker room. Teammates gravitate to him. Hurts is one of the guys. Not aloof or introverted, seeking all the special privileges that many quarterbacks typically command.
It is why after leading his Eagles squad to a 9-8 record and a playoff in 2021 that the conversation continues about him becoming the franchise quarterback. To reach that status though is still a ways away.
The ownership and front office has not been shy about being a high-octane passing offense, and although the Eagles played in the postseason, Hurts’ performance in a disappointing loss against Tampa Bay last January rose some eyebrows. Reports surfaced that the team may have pursued other quarterbacks such as Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson.
Can Hurts become a big-time passer who should be throwing mostly for the pocket as traditional quarterbacks are measured? Of course being a Black quarterback in the 21st century still comes with micro aggressions from detractors. Much of this was expressed from days of if Cunningham could read defenses, or if McNabb was self-consciously aware of not being labeled as just a running quarterback.
“I’m chasing growth every day,” said Hurts. “That has allowed me to take steps as a quarterback.”
In actuality, Hurts does not have to be flawless for the team to be successful. Just a natural progression from a 24 year old signal caller may suffice. He’s surrounded by a talented group of receivers, including his best friend A.J. Brown who was acquired in draft day trade along with Devonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert.
Many experts believe the Philadelphia Eagles will make a lot of noise in 2022. One cannot possibly make such a projection without also believing that Jalen Alexander Hurts will be a tremendous part of that success.
