The fact that Jalen Hurts is the son of a coach was not a secret. Yet it was an important chapter of the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback’s journey to Super Bowl Sunday that many either wanted to minimize or completely dismiss. Black males in the United States are often ostracized for not being a father or not having one.

Averion Hurts Sr. is ever so present in his son’s life to where he was unaware of young Jalen being a sponge for knowledge while sitting in his office. The elder Hurts is the head coach of Channelview High School, located in a suburb of Houston, Texas.

In most cases, media is quick to point out that a quarterback’s success is all but guaranteed if their father was, or is, a coach. Furthermore, the dad does not even need to be that particular player’s coach. With Jalen, however, those facts didn’t matter with his critics.

“[Jalen] has a burning desire to be the best that he can be and is not afraid to work at it,” Averion Sr. said in an interview with NFL Network. “He’s gone through a lot that has made him stronger.”

Although Jalen has shown his physical strength on the field, Averion Sr. stresses the intellectual aspect of his son’s ability. “During his different stops, he was able to pick up the different offenses and verbiage along the way.”

Just like his two sons, Jalen and Averion Jr., Coach Hurts was quite the athlete himself. After graduating from Channelview High, he attended college on a football and track scholarship at Howard Payne University in Brownwood, Texas. At HPU, Averion Sr. was a six-time, All-American in track and field, not to mention an All-Conference selection as an offensive lineman.

After earning a marketing degree in 1990, Coach focused on a career education. A knee injury ended his football career. His years as a teacher and assistant coach groomed him to become a head coach at his high school alma mater in 2006.

As most family stories go, Averion Sr. coached both of his sons at Channelview. Averion Jr. went on to play quarterback at Texas Southern University and became a coach himself primarily with QBs, and was recently hired by the University of Alabama.

With Jalen breaking through to the NFL, of course, he speaks highly of the man who raised him. “I’m a direct reflection of him … a spitting image in so many ways,” said Jalen during one of several Super Bowl press conferences this past week. “I love and respect how tough he was on me and his honesty.”

In looking forward to tonight’s game, Coach Hurts reflects on the task at hand for his youngest son. “We are extremely proud for his entire journey,” Jalen’s father said in an interview with Philadelphia’s WPVI-TV. “It’s been a heck of a ride, but he’s not done yet. It’s been a blessing.”

Averion Sr. also understands the magnitude of the historical significance of Jalen going head to head with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II. They will be the first African American signal callers to start in the same Super Bowl.

“It’s huge,” explained Averion Sr. “We understand how it was and how it’s been for a long time, and the narratives that used to be out there on what Black players could do at the quarterback position.”

This evening, the world be watching a coach’s kid lead an NFL team to perhaps its second Vince Lombardi Trophy in just his second full year as a starter. If Jalen is successful in doing so, you could expect books in the future, perhaps a film. Win or lose though, Averion Hurts Sr. knows he did great job grooming his child for the grand stage.