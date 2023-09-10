Eagles Patriots Football

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) is pursued by New England Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills, left, in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. — AP Photo/Mark Stockwell

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Jalen Hurts threw a touchdown pass and Darius Slay had a 70-yard interception return for a score as the Philadelphia Eagles built a big early lead, then hung on at the finish to beat the New England Patriots 25-20 on Sunday.

The Eagles capitalized on two early turnovers by the Patriots, spoiling a day in which New England honored former quarterback Tom Brady at halftime.

The Associated Press

