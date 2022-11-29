Up until Jalen Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to an 8-0 record earlier this season, his detractors were relentless.
In fact, as the kids say, it was nasty work. “Hurts will never be nothing more than your stereotypical running quarterback,” they said. “Just a bridge for the next guy.” Even myths about Hurts’ arm strength became a narrative. All of which despite a playoff appearance last season in only his first full one as a starter.
Fast forward to 12 weeks into the 2022 campaign. Not only does Hurts have Philadelphia at a league best 10-1 record, it is the franchise’s sixth time at that standing. The Birds have reached the Super Bowl or NFL Championship game in each of those previous times, winning it all in three of them.
The quarterback who wanted to take the reins of field general at Lincoln Financial Field is now a legitimate candidate for the NFL’s Most Valuable Player. Sure, Hurts will have stiff competition for the award but best believe, his team wouldn’t be on track for the number one seed in their conference if not for the third-year signal caller from the Universities of Oklahoma and Alabama.
“Jalen is just special with the ball in his hands,” said Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni after a hard-fought victory against the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 20. Hurts is still on pace for nearly 4,000 passing yards this season, 39 total touchdowns, and only five interceptions. He is also completing 67% of his passes.
Hurts ranks among the league leaders in total yards (3,157) and touchdowns (25) along with fellow MVP candidates Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen, and Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow. Hurts is also tied with the second most yards per pass attempt (8.1) in the NFL, just behind another MVP hopeful, Miami Dolphin’s Tua Tagovailoa, as well as the fourth highest passer rating (105.6).
Many of Hurts’ critics have been skeptical of his ability to play the position in the traditional sense, often declaring that a quarterback remain in the pocket at all times in order to be one of the best.
“When you look at the NFL right now, there are a ton of different quarterbacks that do it in their own way,” said Hurts. “There is no definite way to play the position. It’s all about winning in the end. It looks different from each QB.”
Hurts is 13-1 in the regular season since Week 15 of 2021, which is the highest winning percentage of any starting quarterback during that span, and has clinched the Eagles’ first double digit win total since their Super Bowl winning season of 2017.
In Sunday’s 40-33 victory over Green Bay, Hurts set a numerous feats including a franchise record for the most single-game rushing yards (157) by a quarterback, breaking Michael Vick’s 130 yards back in 2010. It is also the fourth most one game total for a QB in NFL history.
For the last couple of weeks, Hurts is steadfast on just getting a victory via either his arm or legs.
“I ran and they couldn’t me,” said Hurts.
The MVP race will be a tough and tight one, however. Mahomes is a perennial choice for most voters because he is magical with the football even on his worst day with the Chiefs. Allen, like Hurts is a dual threat who is on the brink of reaching his first trip to the big game. Tagovailoa is quietly challenging team records every week down in South Florida.
Regardless if Hurts wins the MVP, he has solidified himself as a franchise QB. After this season concludes, Hurts will be eligible for a contract extension and given the type of money his peers are scheduled to command, there is no reason Jalen Alexander Hurts would not be amongst the highest paid as well.
It is truly Hurts’ season.
