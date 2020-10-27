There are some great sports books currently out that provide the readers with some interesting stories. If you are looking for a sports book that's inspirational and one where an athlete takes you on his path to success, "The Earl Christy Story --The story of a Super Bowl Champ" written by Ruben Rodriguez with Joy Buckels is one you will want to read.
The New York Jets quarterback and Super Bowl III MVP Joe Namath wrote the foreword to the book.
Christy has a great story on him being a part of the New York Jets 1969 Super Bowl championship team. His story actually begins long before he played for the Jets.
Christy was a three-sport star at Havre de Grace Consolidated in Havre de Grace, Md. The school only offered basketball, cross country and track and field. He played all three sports. His favorite was basketball.
After his scholastic career, he went to Maryland State (now University of Maryland Eastern Shore) in Princess Anne, Md. Christy didn't play any sports as a freshman. He wanted to focus on his studies. Then, in his sophomore year, at the urging of his college roommate he went out for the football team. He had never played football before.
In the book, he wrote "I had to get help to get into my uniform since I had never put on shoulder pads before."
Christy played running back for the Hawks. The first time he ran the football he picked up eight yards. That was enough to impress his head coach Vernon "Skip" McCain who is one of the all-time great Black college football coaches. McCain coached Maryland State from 1948 to 1963 posting an amazing 101-16-5 overall record.
McCain coached a lot of HBCU football greats namely Hall of famer Art Shell, who was an eight-time Pro Bowl standout and the first African American to become a head coach in the NFL. Shell was named head coach of the Los Angeles Raiders, who were the Oakland Raiders and now the Las Vegas Raiders.
Christy played with running back Emerson Boozer at Maryland State who was a teammate of Christy's with the Jets. In 1966, Christy signed with the Jets as a kickoff and punt return specialist and defensive back.
In Christy's book, he clearly shows how strong the Maryland State football program was during the 1950s and 1960s. He writes, "Maryland State holds the honor and distinction of having more players play in a single Super Bowl championship game than any other college or university. In the 1969 game between the New York Jets and the Baltimore Colts (now the Indianapolis Colts), UMES was represented by five of its former student-athletes: Earl Christy (1961-1966), Johnny Sample (1954-57), Emerson Boozer (1962-1966), Charles Stukes (1963-1967) and James Duncan (1964-1967).
Christy had received a lot of attention for his play with the Jets. In 1968, he played in the famous Heidi game, which featured the Jets and the Oakland Raiders. With a minute remaining in the contest, the Jets were leading the Raiders, 32-29, the network switched the telecast to the movie, Heidi.
According to the book, the Raiders threw a pass to score a touchdown. On the kickoff, Christy had the ball and start running when a teammates bumped into him, which caused a fumble. The Raiders picked up the fumble in the end zone for a touchdown. The fans were upset over the play. In addition to miss the rest of the game. Christy became famous for that play.
Christy was able to atone for this mistake later in the season when he faced the Raiders for the American League championship. In that game, he had a terrific kickoff return setting up with good field position for the winning drive.
The New York Jets would go on to pull off a huge upset over the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III with a 16-7 victory. On that Super Bowl championship team, Christy played with some outstanding players such as Joe Namath Johnny Sample, Winston Hill, Matt Snell, Don Maynard and others.
Being a part of a Super Bowl championship team was a big milestone in Christy's career. Another great honor was when he received the Johnny Sample Award at Maryland State. The award was presented to the best athlete at the college.
"I really loved this award because Sample was a great football player and a hero of mine," he stated in the book.
