76ers Nets Basketball

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) shoots over Brooklyn Nets' Nic Claxton (33) during the first half of Game 3 in the first-round playoff series Thursday, April 20, 2023, in New York. — AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

CAMDEN. N.J. — Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers says NBA MVP finalist Joel Embiid is doubtful for Game 1 of the playoff series against the Boston Celtics with a sprained right knee.

Embiid was examined by doctors this week and has yet to practice ahead of Monday's Eastern Conference semifinals opener at Boston.

The Associated Press

