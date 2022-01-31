B2B Sports Foundation hosts a two-game basketball showcase this Saturday, Feb. 5, at Imhotep Charter School.
B2B Sports was founded in 2012 by three former Philadelphia Public League coaches, Ken Hamilton, Charlie Brown and Lou Williams, along with Joe Foster and Al Miles. They coached in the Sonny Hill League and collegiately at Lincoln University.
Since that time, the organization has put together camps and skills clinics to fulfill a mission to serve the community by working with low and moderate-level skilled youth on fundamental basketball skills.
In 2019 the organization became a foundation under Foster, Miles, Williams, and Tee Shields, a member of the Philadelphia Black Basketball Hall of Fame.
The foundation serves as a developmental opportunity for young athletes who aspire to play basketball and an opportunity for guidance and mentorship towards other opportunities to work in sports without playing professionally.
This year's showcase will feature a back-to-back between both the boys and girls Executive Charter and Imhotep teams.
During the showcase, both John T. Chapman, former Philadelphia School District principal, and Fran Dunphy, who played basketball at LaSalle University and was the head men's basketball coach at University Pennsylvania and Temple University will be honored.
Chapman was an employee in the Philadelphia School District for more than 40 years. He was principal at four high schools and two K-8 schools.
As a head coach Dunphy won 13 regular-season titles and three Atlantic 10 tournament titles. He was also named Coach of The Year twice in the Atlantic 10 and American Athletic Conferences. In addition, he briefly served as Temple's interim Athletic Director during the 2020-21 academic year.
Doors open at Imhotep Charter at 12:30 p.m., and tickets are $10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.