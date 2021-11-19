Imhotep Charter football star Keon Wylie has earned some national recognition for his play on the field. Wylie, a 6-foot-2, 170-pound senior, was recently honored as a 2022 All-American during a virtual jersey presentation as part of the tenth episode of the Road to the Dome digital series.
Wylie, a Penn State commit, is featured on the NBC Sports YouTube channel along with All-Americans Nic Caraway, Marquis Groves-Killebrew, Omarion Hampton, De’Nylon Morrissette, Landon Samson, Isaiah Samson, Isaiah Sategna and Gentry Williams.
Having been selected to play in the twenty-second edition of the All-American Bowl, Wylie will play in the annual East vs. West matchup inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The bowl will be nationally televised, live on NBC, and will feature the country’s top 100 high school football players.
The Road to the Dome tour will continue to recognize all 100 All-Americans with virtual jersey presentations during the 15-episode series that is released weekly through various digital and social platforms across NBC Sports.
Wylie was chosen by the All-American Bowl Selection Committee, consisting of the All-American Bowl and 247Sports. All-Americans are eligible for the All-American Bowl Player of the Year Award, the Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year Award, the Defensive Player of the Year Award and the All-American Bowl Man of the Year.
Just 100 football players earn the honor of putting on the All-American Bowl jersey each year. Each player selected to play will culminate their high school careers at the All-American Bowl.
Wylie has played some outstanding football at Imhotep Charter this season. The Public League standout is one of the best players in the nation.
