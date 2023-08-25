Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is young, smart, good looking and now a superstar. With those qualities, Hurts has become quite the marketable athlete. This is a far cry from just a year ago when so many questions were asked about his sheer ability to lead one of the National Football League’s premiere and most storied franchises.
Today, it appears that the inboxes and voicemails of the 25-year-old single caller’s management team are likely full of inquiries. Everyone wants a piece of QB 1, but unlike the Chicago Bears defensive lineman who last season drove Hurts’ shoulder into a frozen Soldier Field turf, Corporate America prefers to have him intact to potentially push their products.
Hurts’ off-field partnerships have covered anywhere from apparel companies to sports drinks, to medical institutions. After wearing the world’s most popular shoes for virtually all of the 2022 football season, Hurts recently signed a deal with the Jordan Brand, a Nike Inc. subsidiary, owned by basketball hall of famer Michael Jordan. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Earlier this summer, Hurts took his talents to acting, appearing in a short film ad for Jordan playing the love interest of actress and recording artist Teyana Taylor.
As football gears up this fall, you will soon see Hurts more on multiple social media and digital platforms beyond the field of play as he is the latest professional athlete to appear in the Hulu streaming service advertisements as did his fellow Philly superstar, MVP Joel Embiid of the 76ers. The ad entitled “Word Travels Fast” will begin running this week.
“It was a fun and new process for me,” Hurts told Sports Business Journal.
Entering his fourth NFL season, the first-time All-Pro is also tallying up his share of cover stories. In the same week of signing a then history making five-year, $255 million contract extension, brokered by agent Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports Group, Hurts graced the cover of Essence magazine’s men’s issue. It was perfect timing and marketing. Next month for the start of the 2023 season, Hurts will be on the cover of Sports Illustrated.
Hurts joins several Eagles quarterbacks to make the front of the longtime sports publication starting with Norm Van Brocklin in 1960. Randall Cunningham was named “The Ultimate Weapon” in 1990. Donovan McNabb made it multiple times throughout the 2000s along with Michael Vick, Nick Foles and Carson Wentz.
What is not also lost is Hurts connections to the culture. He is a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., part of the esteemed Divine Nine along with Lynn (Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.) and his girlfriend Bry Burrows (Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.). Hurts often promotes his fraternity’s signature color of purple as part of his pre and postgame wardrobe.
Although Hurts is a hot commodity on Madison Avenue, he has shown love on a local level, particularly to small businesses. FoodChasers Kitchen is Black-owned brunch eatery in Elkins Park, Montgomery County founded by twin sisters Drs. Kala and Maya Johnstone. Their brother is former NFL linebacker Lance Johnstone. Hurts became a part of the restaurant’s family as seen on a television feature last season to where a signature cheesesteak was eventually named after him and added to the menu.
Hurts has yet to enter his prime and with the Eagles making a long-term commitment to the University of Alabama and Oklahoma graduate, it is with great presumption that he will continue to be a face of the league if not the face. Especially if another MVP caliber season is ahead.
