Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is young, smart, good looking and now a superstar. With those qualities, Hurts has become quite the marketable athlete. This is a far cry from just a year ago when so many questions were asked about his sheer ability to lead one of the National Football League’s premiere and most storied franchises.

Today, it appears that the inboxes and voicemails of the 25-year-old single caller’s management team are likely full of inquiries. Everyone wants a piece of QB 1, but unlike the Chicago Bears defensive lineman who last season drove Hurts’ shoulder into a frozen Soldier Field turf, Corporate America prefers to have him intact to potentially push their products.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.