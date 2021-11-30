It’s hard to get anywhere in life without help from your family and friends. I’ve been very fortunate to have a mother, father, brother and plenty of cousins, aunts and uncles who have watched over me for years.
I grew up in Darby where I had the best teachers, coaches, adult leaders and mentors. I can’t tell you how big an influence Pete Coleman, Sonny Realer, David Kennard, Basil Gilfillian, George Carey, Stan Hill, Harry Collins, Charles Grantham and others had as inspiration for what I’ve done for so many years.
It’s time to thank them and others because my last day as a fulltime sportswriter at The Philadelphia Tribune, the country’s oldest continuously published Black newspaper, will be Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. I’ve been writing sports for 43 years and most of them have been at the Tribune.
I had two stints as a sportswriter at the Tribune, and in total I’ve spent 30 years here. My first job as a sportswriter was covering high school sports for the News of Delaware County in 1978. The late Herm Rogul, who wrote the famous “People In Sports” column for 25 years at the Evening Bulletin until it closed in 1982, was a sports columnist and copy editor at the Tribune during that time.
There was an opening for a sportswriter and Rogul gave me a strong recommendation for the position. And not long after that, the paper hired me.
When I got to the Tribune, Rogul already had a list of stories for me to do. There were a lot of great names on that, such as Pooh Richardson, Hank Gathers, Bo Kimble, Dawn Staley, Marilyn Stephens and Yolanda Laney, just to name a few.
Rogul was a brilliant writer and editor. I was fortunate to write three books in my career — “The Philadelphia Big 5,” “Great Names in Black College Sports” and “Chaney: Playing for a Legend.” Rogul edited all my books. I couldn’t have written them without him. He always had a lot of great suggestions.
In 2008, I wrote a column in the Tribune on why Wilt Chamberlain should have his photo on a U.S. postage stamp. After the column was published, Rogul told me the Tribune should do a special tribute to Chamberlain. Then he told me to send the section to the Citizens Stamp Advisory Committee, which selects the different stamps each year.
The stamp effort became a huge campaign. We had a great Wilt Chamberlain Postage Stamp Committee that included my good friend and Tribune colleague Roger Bogle, Claude Gross, Vince Miller, Don Hackney, Jimmy Sadler, Donald “Ducky” Birts, Bobby Lewis and Albert Thomas. We worked hard and long to see Chamberlain with not one but two of the largest stamps ever made.
The stamps were made in 2014. It took six years, but it was worth it. The great thing about the stamp effort was meeting Chamberlain’s sisters, Barbara Chamberlain Lewis and Selina Gross. You won’t find two nicer people.
The Tribune has been around for a long time. The paper is 137 years old. The big reason why I wrote the column on Chamberlain receiving a postage stamp in his honor was for the young people to learn about his basketball legacy.
In my decades of writing for the Tribune, it was important to chronicle and highlight lives and accomplishments of Black people. It’s important for African Americans to tell our story. A lot of people are doing great things in the Black community and their stories should be well covered by the media.
Covering sports is really unique at the Tribune. We cover sports on all levels. I’ve written about pro, college and high school sports. One day you could be writing about the Philadelphia Eagles. The next day, the Philadelphia 76ers. The day after that, you could be covering a Temple basketball game or a Phillies game. Three or four days later, you could be writing a story on Public League basketball or Negro League baseball or HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) sports.
I’ve written on just about every major sports person in this town. For example, I wrote about Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame coaches John Chaney, Larry Brown, Jay Wright and C. Vivian Stringer. I wrote about Dawn Staley going into the Hall of Fame. I wrote about La Salle’s Lionel Simmons and Saint Joseph’s Jameer Nelson, who were both named National Player of the Year in two different eras.
I really appreciate all the people I worked with who helped me cover sports at the Tribune. We’ve had a lot of great sportswriters like Herm Rogul, Barnett Wright, Daryl Bell, Chris Murray, Mike Bruton, John Mitchell, Jack Chevalier, Jovan Alford and others.
I remember Mr. Fred Coleman from Darby, who was a good friend of my mother and father, used to call me “Red Smith,” after the Pulitzer Prize-winning sports columnist for the New York Times. At that time, Mr. Coleman had read one of my early sports stories and saw a lot of potential in me as a sportswriter.
It’s amazing that when I started in this business there were very few Black sportswriters. The only African Americans who were writing sports were Julius Thompson (Evening Bulletin), Thom Greer (Philadelphia Daily News) and Claude Harrison (The Philadelphia Tribune). They were trailblazers for so many Black sportswriters in this town.
Of course, they weren’t the only pioneers in sportswriting. Two of the most successful Black sportswriters, Sam Lacy and Wendell Smith, both worked for Black newspapers. Lacy wrote for the Baltimore Afro-American. Smith worked for the Pittsburgh Courier. Lacy and Smith are members of the Baseball Hall of Fame. They both had award-winning careers.
Speaking of awards, I really appreciate all the honors I’ve received over the years. In 2007, I was presented with the Dr. Frank “Tick” Coleman award for outstanding service to the Philadelphia chapter and the community. That was a real honor for me as a Lincoln University alumnus. Furthermore, Dr. Coleman was an absolute legend. He was the first Black quarterback to play at Central High School. He led the team to two straight Public League championships. He was also a great football player at Lincoln University, a legendary HBCU, and brought local and national attention to the school.
In 2011, J.A. Adande, who was an NBA columnist for ESPN and is now the director of sports journalism at Northwestern University Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications, presented me with the Journalist of the Year Award from the National Association of Black Journalists. I got so excited when I received the email from Adande about the award. The Tribune is in South Philly. I live in West Philly. I could have walked home that day.
In 2017, I was the first Black sportswriter inducted into the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame. That was quite an honor. I usually write about people who get enshrined in the Hall of Fame.
I never got into sportswriting for fame and fortune. I just wanted to write stories about the athletes, coaches, schools, teams and other people involved with sports.
Basically, I just rolled up my sleeves every day and came to work. Well, now it’s time to take a step away from the daily grind of writing sports. I still plan to do some writing. I have a few projects to work on. But I want to do it at my own pace.
This is a good time for me. My son and daughter have completed their education and are both working fulltime. I know my wife has a few trips she would like to take. There are some places I would like to go now that I have the time.
I’m 65 and on Dec. 31 I’ll be 66. I’ll still be in the city. I’m not going anywhere. If anyone needs to get in touch with me, they can do it by email at dhunt37261@aol.com or at my Twitter handle, @DHuntTrib. Once again, I want to thank everyone. I’ve been truly blessed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.