With sports historically being male dominated, many young girls are left searching for places to play and express themselves similarlly to their male counterparts, while also receiving life lessons one can get while being apart of the team.
The HoopHers program is looking to create a safe place for young women, offering them the opportunity to learn the game of basketball while simultaneously adopting the values of teamwork, self-confidence and healthy living.
For program director Randy Butler, HoopHers was borne out of the belief that most recreational spaces are dominated by males.
Butler, who is also the director of social impact for Philadelphia Youth Basketball (PYB), decided to begin HoopHers after noticing many of the PYB’s girl members decide not to participate in PYB’s basketball program.
“When we asked them ... we would get various reasons like ‘the boys don’t pass me the ball’ or ‘I don’t feel confident playing’,” Butler said.
Butler says that the program was created “so that we could have a safe, inclusive space for girls to learn the game of basketball.”
“We really try to provide a space for young ladies that is 100% female and is a space for them to learn the game of basketball, connect with female role models, and also engage in an off-court curriculum that addresses the challenges and opportunities that female student athletes face,” Butler said.
According to HoopHers empowerment ambassador Billie Owens, the program provides young girls in Philadelphia with the guidance and mentorship that she see’s as necessary for all young women.
“It’s extremely important for me to be apart of HoopHers,” Owens said. “I come from a very strong lineage of women and I know how important it is to have a strong female role model in your life and unfortunately some girls just don’t have access to that.
“Running programs like this and letting our girls know that there is someone who cares about them and is there for them is really important.”
Owens, the 2022 Miss Pennsylvania pageant winner, began working with the program as a part of the program’s guest speaker series, “A Women’s Word.”
“Just from coming to that speaking engagement, I saw the importance that HoopHers had for our community and our young women and I had to be involved from there,” said Owens.
For this series, Owens and other women from the community speak to the girls about topics like self-confidence, perseverance and manifestation.
“They don’t have to have a relationship to basketball,” said Owens. “In the past, we’ve had doctors, real estate agents or authors.”
For Shannon Klaij, a coach and intern with PYB, the program gives her the unique opportunity to mentor young girls through the game of basketball in ways she was not exposed to growing up.
“The all girls program is something I really missed growing up,” said Klaij. “So it was so cool to see a program that is all girls so that you can feel safe.”
Klaij, who is originally from the Netherlands, said that the program has given her the opportunity to work with young girls from communities vastly different from her own.
“It’s just so nice because the program is so well thought out, the coaches are really good and it really feels like a family,” said Klaij.
Seventh grader Jaidyn Smalls said that she decided to join the program this year after being asked by a friend.
Smalls says that since joining the program, she has benefitted in a lot of new ways outside of the game of basketball.
“You get to meet new people and learn new skills,” said Smalls. “Come to Hoophers... even if you’re not interested in basketball.”
