A homecoming could mean many things to many people. A week of festivities on your favorite college campus, the soldier who returns from his or her duty overseas, or the native blue chip athlete that gets to play for his hometown professional team.
This is the case for linebacker Haason Reddick. After four seasons out west in the Arizona desert and a brief, one-year stint playing down south in the Carolinas, Reddick was signed as a free agent this past spring for the Philadelphia Eagles.
It is a dream come true for the Camden, New Jersey native whose story is one that every Philly sports fan could relate to. It is a testimony of hard work and overcoming obstacles.
Reddick played football at Haddon Heights High School but due to injuries it was not a easy road to success.
“The biggest thing that shaped me was in my junior and senior years of high school,” said Reddick about his two major injuries. “I fractured my femur, then tore my meniscus. Both kept me from being recruited to college.”
With no football scholarships offered, Reddick found his way across the Delaware River, up North Broad Street to Temple University. He was able to walk-on as a redshirt freshman defensive back under then head coach Steve Addazio.
While Reddick did not see the field early in his college career, he also had to adjust to campus life with his Owls teammates. Even with scholarship athletes, there can be financial inequities and hardships that go under the radar.
Reddick’s mother, Raelakia, bought groceries for him to have on campus, but when it came to hanging out in the cafeteria after practices, Ms. Reddick had to go the extra mile and take out a loan for a meal plan. “He couldn’t eat with his teammates after grinding all day,” said Ms. Reddick. “He wasn’t benefitting socially.”
A coaching change followed after Reddick’s freshman season. As Addazio left for Boston College, Matt Rhule stepped in and that’s when Reddick’s career began to take off. In his junior and senior years of 2015 and 2016, Reddick combined for 17.5 sacks, 149 tackles and 47 tackles for loss.
Those statistics caught the eye of professional scouts, and with a good showing during the annual scouting combine, the kid from Camden had a chance of becoming a high draft pick. The excitement was abundant as the 2017 National Football League draft was held here in Philadelphia along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
With the 13th pick in front of the Art Museum steps, Reddick was selected by the Arizona Cardinals under head coach Bruce Arians who coached Temple in the 1980s. He joined Paul Palmer, Mahammad Wilkerson and John Reinstra as the only Temple football players ever selected in the first round. Ironically, Reddick could as easily played for the Eagles then had he hung around for one more pick.
Reddick’s first three years in Arizona were not stellar, playing mostly off the ball in defensive schemes. In 2020 he recovered 12.5 sacks yet the team did not exercise his fifth-year option, so Reddick became a free agent and signed a one year contract with the Carolina Panthers, reuniting with Carolina’s head coach Matt Rhule.
Reddick held up to his previous season, sacking quarterback 11 times along with 18 QB hits and 43 pressures in 2021. As an unrestricted free agent again in 2022, Reddick finally reaped the fruits of his labor as well as coming home, signing a three-year deal with Eagles.
Defensive Coordinator Jonathan Gannon will rely heavily on Reddick as a key piece of the new Eagles’ defense expected to wreak havoc on the league.
“Haason is so smart,” said Gannon. “I’m really pleased with his maturity and the football character he has.”
Reddick believes in his versatility. “I’ve been doing it all…rushing, dropping, I’m a versatile guy.”
If all goes well for Reddick, who is surrounded by teammates who also possess a similar skill set, fans can look forward to top-tier defense and perhaps a pro bowl season by a hometown kid the entire Delaware Valley can be proud of.
