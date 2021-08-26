There will be a full slate of high school football games in the Public and Catholic Leagues this weekend. The city is loaded with a number of top players such as Ken Talley, defensive lineman, Northeast; Enai White, defensive lineman, Imhotep Charter, Keenan Nelson, safety, St. Joseph’s Prep; Kevin Thomas, wide receiver, Neumann-Goretti; Abdul Carter, linebacker, La Salle and others.
For a high school football fans, you can get out and watch a lot of great teams play throughout the Philadelphia area. There are some terrific non-conference matchups and league games.
On Friday, Aug. 27 in the Public League, Central will visit Haverford High School at 6 p.m. Central is led by wide receivers Dante Johnson and Vance Johnson.
Bristol will host Vaux High at 6 p.m. Vaux wide receiver Kevin Cooper will be a big part of the offense with his pass catching ability.
Martin Luther King will face Penn Wood at the Germantown Super Site. The kickoff will be at 6:30 p.m. MLK is led by wide receiver Isaiah Rogers, running back Andre Staley and defensive back Tyron Bryan.
Springfield will entertain Kensington High at 7 p.m. Kensington wide receiver Nasir Simmons is capable of making some big plays for the offense.
Frankford plays George Washington at the Northeast Super Site. The kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Frankford has a brilliant two-way player with offensive and defensive lineman Quintin Hill.
Boys’ Latin will play South Philadelphia at the South Philadelphia Super Site. The kickoff will be at 7 p.m. Boys’ Latin’s offensive standouts are quarterback Seth Cobb and tight end Ibrahiem Diawara.
Imhotep Charter will visit Pitt Central Catholic. The kickoff will be at 7 p.m. Imhotep Charter has outstanding defensive players — Enai White, defensive lineman; Keon Wylie, linebacker and Rahmir Stewart, defensive back.
Olney will play Sommerville at 7 p.m. Running back Reginald McNeil and wide receiver Zahfir McCullough will be the players to watch for Olney.
Northeast will face St. Joseph’s Academy in Ocean City, N.J. The kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. Northeast has one of the city’s top scholastic teams. The Vikings’ defense has a sensational player with defensive lineman Ken Talley. Other standouts include: running back Terail Green and wide receiver Jayson Williams.
On Saturday, Aug. 28, Jenkintown hosts KIP Dubois at 11 a.m.
West Philadelphia will entertain Chester High School with a 11 a.m. kickoff. The Speedboys’ offensive tackle Jaheim Patton is a great run and pass blocker.
Belmont will visit Lower Moreland for a 12 p.m. kickoff.
Bartram will host School of the Future at 1 p.m. Simon Gratz will face Mastery Charter North at 2 p.m. at the Germantown Super Site.
On Friday, Aug. 27 in the Catholic League, Archbishop Wood will play Neshaminy. The kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Archbishop Wood defensive end Eric Gardner should give the team good pass rush.
West Catholic will travel to Pottsgrove for a 7 p.m. start. Naidir Hilliard should help West Catholic on both sides of the football as a wide receiver and defensive back.
La Salle will visit Bishop McDevitt in Harrisburg for 6 p.m. kickoff. La Salle s led by linebacker Abdul Carter.
Father Judge will host Lansdale Catholic. The kickoff will be at 6 p.m. Father Judge will rely on running back Eric Smith for a strong ground attack.
Bonner & Prendie will play Upper Darby in a neighborhood contest. The kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Bonner & Prendie has a great receiving corps with Will Walters and Armon Mapp.
Roman Catholic will face Neumann-Goretti at Rutgers University. The kickoff will be at 11 a.m. Wide receivers Tyseer Demark and Elijah Steward are big part of Roman Catholic’s passing attack. Neumann-Goretti linebacker Anthony Johnson make a lot of tackles and rush the passer.
On Saturday, Aug. 28, Archbishop Carroll will host Pope John Paul II. The kickoff will be at 12 p.m. Conwell-Egan will play Upper Merion at 6 p.m.
