There are a host of Public and Catholic League football games this weekend. On Friday, Sept. 3, Imhotep Charter will host DeMatha High School from Hyattsville, MD at the Germantown Super Site. The kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Imhotep Charter has one of the best high school football teams in the state. The Panthers are already off to a good start this season. Imhotep Charter went on the road last week and posted a 12-6 win over Pittsburgh Central Catholic in Turtle Creek, Pa.
The Panthers were led junior running back Rahmir Stewart who scored a touchdown in this non-conference game. Stewart had nine-yard TD run. Sophomore running back Tre McLeod scored the winning TD on a three-yard run. Stewart and McLeod provided the Panthers with a strong running attack.
Imhotep Charter’s other standouts are linebacker Keon Wylie and defensive lineman Enai White.
In other Public League action on Friday, Martin Luther King will visit Chestnut Hill Academy at 4 p.m. Penn Charter entertains Lincoln High School. The kickoff is at 11 a.m.
Fels will face Executive Academy at the Northeast Super Site. The kickoff is set for 3 p.m. Palumbo will play Edison at the South Philadelphia Super Site. The kickoff will be at 3 p.m.
Overbrook will play Central at the Gratz Super Site. The kickoff is set for 3 p.m. Bartram will visit Interboro at 5 p.m. West Philadelphia will host Conwell Egan at 6 p.m.
Boys’ Latin will play Kensington at the South Philadelphia Super Site. The kickoff will be at 7 p.m.
Belmont will face Steelton on the road. The kickoff will be at 7 p.m. Mastery Charter North will play Capital Prep in New York. The kickoff will be at 7 p.m.
On the Friday Catholic League schedule, La Salle will face Malvern Prep in Ocean City, N.J. The kickoff will be at 6 p.m.
St. Joseph’s Prep will face St. Mary’s Ryken (MD) in Piscataway, N.J. The kickoff is set for 5 p.m. Bonner & Prendie will play Roman Catholic in Wildwood, N.J. The kickoff will be at 12 p.m.
Archbishop Ryan will face Upper Moreland in Willow Grove. The kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
The Saturday, Sept. 4 Catholic League games include: West Catholic facing Episcopal Academy in Wildwood, N.J. at 4 p.m.{div}The Archbishop Wood vs. Neumann-Goretti will be played on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 12 p.m. The game will take place at the Sout Philadelphia Super Site. Lansdale Catholic will play Pottsgrove in Ocean City, N.J. at 11 a.m. Archbishop Carroll will host Rock Creek Christian Academy (MD) at 12 p.m.
