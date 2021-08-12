In less than a month, the college football season will be here for many fans around the country. This season is shaping up to be a big one among the historically Black colleges and universities.
There seems to be a good crop of outstanding HBCU football players. Many of these players will have a chance to become household names. ESPN will be televising some HBCU games this season.
Here’s a list of HBCU players to watch this season.
Aqeel Glass
Quarterback
6-foot-5, 215, Gr.
Alabama A&M
Glass has all the tools to play in the NFL. Glass has the height and size. Last spring, he led Alabama A&M to the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship. He threw for 1,355 yards and 16 touchdowns. Glass has been named to the Walter Payton Award Watch List.
Jah-Maine Martin
Running Back
5-foot-10, 220 pounds, Sr.
North Carolina A&T
Martin is a big time running back. He has the power and speed to play at the next level. In 2019, he rushed for 1,446 yards while scoring 23 touchdowns. He was named to the preseason FCS All-America team.
Marquese Bell
Defensive Back
6-foot-3, 205 pounds, Redshirt Sr.
Florida A&M
Bell led the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference with five interceptions in 2019. He also had 61 total and 38 solo tackles. Florida A&M has moved to the SWAC. Bell should be one of the league’s best defensive players.
Tyrin Ralph
Return Specialist/ Wide Receiver
5-foot-8, 170 pounds, Sr.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Ralph is a terrific return specialist. He led the SWAC in punt returns and kickoff returns. Ralph had 14 kickoff returns for 380 yards and one TD. He averaged 27.1 yards a return. He had 14 punt returns for 209 yards and one TD. He averaged 14.9 yards a return. Ralph is also great receiver catching 24 passes for 307 yards and one TD.
Xavier Smith
Wide Receiver
Florida A&M
5-foot-10, 170 pounds R-Sr.
Smith has the ability to stretch the field. In 2019, Smith had 77 catches for 1,159 yards and 11 TDs. He’s a big play receiver.
Keonte Hampton
Linebacker
6-foot-2, 220 pounds, Sr.
Jackson State
Hampton is a great open field tackler. Hampton had 57 total and 30 solo tackles last spring. He has great anticipation. He was named to the FCS All-American third team.
Ezra Gray
Running Back
5-foot-9, 171 pounds, R-Sr.
Alabama State
Gray received first-team All-SWAC honors. Gray had 84 carries for 436 yards in five games last spring. He had a career-high 195 yards against Jackson State.
Jordan Lewis
Defensive End
6-foot-3, 205 pounds, Jr.
Southern University
Lewis received the Buck Buchanan Award for the best defensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). He was named to the FCS All-America team. Lewis had 10.5 sacks in five games last spring. He’s a great pass rusher.
Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim
Wide Receiver
6-foot-1, 190 pounds, Jr.
Alabama A&M
Ibrahim earned first-team All-SWAC honors. Ibrahim had 24 receptions for 338 yards and three TDs last spring. He averaged 14.08 yards a catch. Ibrahim knows how to keep the chains moving.
Felix Harper
Quarterback
5-foot-11, 180 pounds, R-Sr.
Alcorn State
Harper is one of the most exciting players in the SWAC. Harper can run and throw the deep pass. In 2019, he threw for 2,954 yards with 33 TDs and nine interceptions. He also had six rushing TDs.
Juwan Carter
Quarterback
6-foot, 175 pounds, R-Sr.
Norfolk State
Carter was named to the Walter Payton Award watch list. Carter was selected as the preseason Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year. In 2019, he threw for 2,632 yards with 23 TDs. In addition, he had six rushing TDs.
LeCharles Pringle
Wide Receiver
6-foot, 185 pounds, R-Sr.
Alcorn State
Pringle is one of the best wide receivers in the SWAC. Pringle was named the SWAC Championship Offensive MVP in 2019. He also had 48 receptions for 825 yards and 14 TDs.
Decobie Durant
Defensive Back
5-foot-11, 175 pounds, R-Jr.
South Carolina State
Durant is one of the best defensive backs in the MEAC. Durant can play the run and the pass. He had 35 total and 32 solo tackles with three interceptions last spring.
Isaiah Totten
Running Back
5-foot-9, 159 pounds, R-Sr.
North Carolina Central
Totten received preseason first-team All-MEAC honors. Totten has the speed to get to the outside. In 2019, he rushed for 636 yards while scoring three TDs. He averaged 4.0 yards a carry. Totten has rushed for more than 2,000 yards in his career.
