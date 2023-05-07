Celtics 76ers Basketball

Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden reacts after scoring a basket during the second half of Game 4 in an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series against the Boston Celtics, Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Philadelphia. — AP Photo/Matt Slocum

 Matt Slocum

PHILADELPHIA — James Harden had a new friend he called his good-luck charm in the arena and the grit he needed to turn in a vintage effort — in the form of tying and winning shots —for the 76ers.

Looking down-and-out in the previous two games, Good Game James saved the 76ers in Game 4.

The Associated Press

