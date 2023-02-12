Philadelphia is known for its toughness and blue-collar work ethic. That mentality also resonates with its professional football team. The Eagles have a long line of great defensive players who personified the city’s identity. Names such as Chuck Bednarik, Reggie White, Brian Dawkins, Jerome Brown and Seth Joyner are among a long list of legendary defenders forever beloved. In the spring of 2022, general manager Howie Roseman signed a talented free agent linebacker originally from Camden, New Jersey and attended Temple University named Haason Reddick.
While leading the Birds to the Super Bowl, Reddick has had a historic homecoming as the first player in league history to record double-digits sacks with three teams in three straight years. Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers and, now, the Philadelphia Eagles. Reddick also tied for second in the league with 16 sacks, forced five fumbles and recovered three of them this season earning him Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors with 3.5 more sacks in the playoffs against New York and San Francisco.
The 28-year-old continued his year of reckoning on quarterbacks in the postseason versus the Giants and 49ers with three and a half more sacks, two forced fumbles and one recovery. San Francisco even foolishly tried the block Reddick with not only a tight end, but a backup. His early sack against 49ers QB Brock Purdy changed the trajectory of the NFC Championship Game which knocked Purdy out of game. Purdy later returned but was ineffective.
“Man, I just got off the ball. Which we coach here, [Eagles defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Jeremiah] Wash [Washburn] has been coaching ‘get off’ since the day I got here,” Reddick said after the game. “I got off the ball, I read my keys, saw the tackle go down, I think it was supposed to be pinned deep on the first one, I don’t even know. I just got off the ball, man, and I was gone.”
Reddick now has 19 and a half sacks in the 19 games he has played with the Eagles, including the playoffs and could have had more, according to defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. “He would probably have 25 sacks if I didn’t drop him back in coverage so much,” Gannon said.
Even though Reddick has received his flowers in his first year with Philadelphia, he remains one of the league’s most underrated linebackers and edge rushers. Since 2020, Reddick has totaled the third most sacks in the NFL, only trailing Cleveland’s Myles Garrett and Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt. He also owns the most forced fumbles (13) during that span and is tied with Watt’s teammate, Alex Highsmith with the most forced fumbles in 2022. The Haddon Heights High School alum was also named NFC Defensive Player of Month for December/January, posting eight sacks in the final month of the season.
The Eagles keep a defensive line full of depth anchored by a healthy Josh Sweat, along with longtime veteran pass rushers Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham but there’s no question Reddick is the key to what the second ranked defense likes to do to opposing teams.
“Yeah, you want to try to make the quarterback feel as uncomfortable as possible with everything, whether that’s the fans and them making it loud, whether that’s disguising the coverages or whether that’s hitting him”, said head coach Nick Sirianni after Sunday’s game. “Those guys’ job is to hit the quarterback, affect the game, and they sure did that.
Come Super Bowl Sunday, of course, the Eagles defense will have the monumental task of trying to neutralize MVP candidate Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. Despite his ankle injury, Philly should take no chances. However, one thing is for sure, the Chiefs will need a great scheme in order to block Reddick.
