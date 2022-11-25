They don’t play each other often, but a Philadelphia Eagles-Green Bay Packers football game is almost always a stellar event. This year’s game, which will be held Sunday at 8:15 p.m. in Lincoln Financial Field, will do its part to keep this legacy growing.
In case you haven’t been paying attention this season, the Eagles are the NFL’s best team with a 9-1 mark. They earned a hard-fought 17-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts Sunday in Indianapolis, Ind. Green Bay lost to the Tennessee Titans 27-17 on Nov. 17, to fall to 4-7.
The two teams have met each other 45 times (including three postseason games), with the Green Bay Packers winning 28 games and the Philadelphia Eagles winning 17. Green Bay has won three of the last five games, including a 30-16 win in Green Bay on Dec. 6, 2020.
But much has changed since then. Back then the Packers were considered contenders and had quarterback Aaron Rodgers leading them. Rodgers still leads the Packers but there isn’t much help for him.
Even running the table might not be enough to save this season for Green Bay. They can finish no better than 10-7, a steep drop after three straight 13-win seasons.
A year ago, six teams finished with nine wins. Only two received postseason berths: the Eagles (9-8) and Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1). The Colts, New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers all finished 9-8 and were left out of the playoffs.
The Packers might be reaching a point in the season when they’ll flip a page. Once they are officially eliminated, attention will likely turn to next season. The Packers are like most NFL teams, a collection of proven veterans and developing youngsters.
Building for the future often means yielding to the youth.
The Packers might not be playing for the same goals they entered this season with, at least much longer. Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur has made it clear there will be something for his team to earn each week no matter their record.
“I’m not saying that it can’t happen,” LaFleur said, “but we’re going to have to play a hell of a lot better, and we’re going to have to coach a hell of a lot better, and just truly take it that one game at a time. But I think you’re always fighting for something. Every one of these guys, myself, all the coaches, you’re always fighting for your job. Always. Every time you go out there. That’s just the reality of the league we live in and work in.
“So that’s always going to be the mindset, whether you’re in the race or not, you’re always fighting for your job.”
For the Eagles, Sunday’s victory was timely. After losing their zero to the Washington Commanders, the Birds were looking for an easy patsy. The Colts were next on the schedule. They were the perfect patsy but they certainly weren’t easy.
“Sometimes, you have to win that way. It may not be pretty, but you find a way to win and that’s all that matters,” said defensive end Brandon Graham, who came up with a key quarterback sack on the final defensive drive to preserve the win. “We would love to make them easy, but this is the NFL. Sometimes, you have to win on the edge of your seats. I’m sure our fans have no nails left. Hey, we were the same way on the sidelines on the last drive, but we have Jalen [Hurts] that guy, man, he can ball out and he did just that.”
After the Commanders ran wild over them, the Birds went out and signed veteran defensive linemen Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh. Those two played very well against the Colts and will be counted on heavily in the future.
“This [is] what I came back for, exactly this,” said Suh. “A team win. A comeback win. You learn a lot about a team when you win like this. This is a resilient team, a tough-minded team that can win games in a lot of different ways.”
