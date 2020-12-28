Gayle Sayers
Known as the "Kansas Comet," Sayers was a star running back at the University of Kansas from 1962-1964. For Chicago Bears fans, he'll always be remembered as a great who powered through injuries and blazed his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on the strength of a 68-game resume. And he'll always be a partner to the gridiron friendship that was the basis for "Brian's Song," a moving story of Sayers and his cancer-stricken Bears teammate, Brian Piccolo. Sayers died on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. He was 77, and had been battling dementia.
Kobe Bryant
The Philadelphia native went from Lower Merion High School straight to the NBA. He helped lead the Los Angeles Lakers to five NBA titles, died on Sunday Jan. 26, 2020 in a helicopter crash that killed eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. He was 41. Kobe Bryant retired from the game in 2016. He played 20 seasons in the NBA: all of them with the Lakers.
Bob Gibson
He was so dominating that the pitching mound was lowered. Following the conclusion of Gibson's historic 1968 season, in which he allowed just 38 earned runs in 304.2 innings, MLB ordered mounds to be lowered by five inches. Gibson, a Hall of Famer, won 251 games, two World Series rings, two Cy Young awards and a National League MVP trophy in a 17-year career for the St. Louis Cardinals. He died on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. He was 84.
Curly Neal
Frederick "Curly" Neal was known for bald head and basketball showmanship. He was a signature member of the Harlem Globetrotters during the 1970s and 1980s. Neal's No. 22 jersey was retired by the Globetrotters in 2008. He died on Thursday, March 26, 2020. He was 77.
Joe Morgan
The 5-foot-7 Joe Morgan looms large in MLB history. From 1975-1976, the Cincinnati Reds infielder won back-to-back National League MVP honors along with back-to-back World Series rings. His career ran from 1963-1984, and included stops in San Francisco and Houston (for two teams — the now-defunct Colt .45s and the Astros). After his Hall of Fame-worthy playing days, Morgan became a longtime voice of ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball. Morgan died on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at age 77.
John Thompson
The 6-foot-10 Thompson was a towering figure, literally and figuratively. He became head coach of Georgetown's then-unheralded men's college basketball team in 1972. He proceeded to turn the program into a winner. In 1984, with the help of star pupil, and future Georgetown coach, Patrick Ewing, Thompson became the first Black coach to lead a team to the NCAA title. At the 1988 Summer Olympics, Thompson coached the U.S. men's basketball team to the bronze medal. He resigned from Georgetown roughly midway through the 1998-1999 season, and went on to a career in broadcasting. Thompson died on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. He was 78.
Chadwick Boseman
Before he helped save the universe as Marvel Studios' Black Panther, actor Chadwick Boseman portrayed a real hero: Jackie Robinson. In the 2013 film, 42, Boseman brilliantly told the story of the pioneering Major League baseball player. In a 2014 film, Draft Day, he portrayed a fictional Ohio State University linebacker named Vontae Mack. Boseman died on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. He was 43.
Tarvaris Jackson
A second-round pick of the 2006 NFL Draft out of Alabama State, Tarvaris Jackson spent 10 years playing quarterback in the NFL for the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills. Jackson, who had been working as a QB coach for Tennessee State, died on Sunday, April 12, 2020 in a car accident. He was 36.
Rickey Dixon
A standout defensive back at Oklahoma, Dixon spent six years in the NFL. He died on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. A College Football Hall of Fame inductee, Dixon had been diagnosed with ALS in 2014.
Clifford Robinson
A star at UConn before he went on to a 19-year career in the NBA, Robinson was a former All-star who died on Saturday, Aug. 29. Robinson, who suffered from lymphoma, was 53.
John Blake
After starring as a nose guard at Oklahoma, Blake got into coaching. He won two Super Bowl rings as a coach with the Dallas Cowboys. He became the first Black head coach in any sport at Oklahoma. He guided the Sooners from 1996-1998. Blake died on Thursday, July 23, 2020. He was 59.
Jamain Stephens Jr.
A defensive lineman for California University of Pennsylvania, Stephens died on Tuesday, Sept. 8 of COVID-19. He was 20. His father, with whom he shared his name, is a retired NFL offensive lineman.
Ken Riley
A cornerback out of Florida A&M who played his entire, 15-season pro career with the Cincinnati Bengals, Riley should soon be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Riley, who is still tied for fifth in all-time career interceptions, died on Saturday June 6, 2020. He was 72.
Chris Doleman
A Pro Bowl linebacker for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Lewis starred at USC. He was a longtime football coach at Florida's Tampa Catholic High School. Lewis died on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was 65.
Lee Green
A guard for St. John's from 1991-1994, Lee Green died of COVID-19 on Monday, March 23, 2020. He was 49.
Claudell Washington
Washington broke into Major League Baseball as a teenager, and went on to play 17 years for several teams, was a two-time All-Star. Washington, who was battling prostate cancer, died on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. He was 65.
Reche Caldwell
Out of high school, Caldwell passed up a chance to join the Cincinnati Reds in order to play college football for Florida. He went on to a six-year NFL career with three teams. He was shot and killed in his Tampa, Florida, hometown on Saturday June 6. He was 41.
Herb Adderly
A former star at Northeast High School, the Philadelphia native starred at Michigan State and later in the NFL. He is the only player to appear in four of the first six Super Bowls. A Pro Football Hall of Famer, Adderly was one of only four players in pro football history to play on six world championship teams. He died on Friday Oct. 30, 2020. he was 81.
K.C. Jones
A winner. Jones, along with Bill Russell, won two NCAA basketball championships at the University of San Francisco. An Olympic gold medalist, Jones won 12 NBA championships. Eleven of those titles came with the Boston Celtics. He won 8 as a player, one as an assistant and two as a head coach. His other title came as as as an assistant with the Los Angeles Laker. Jones died on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. He was 88.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.