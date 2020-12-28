Gayle Sayers

Known as the "Kansas Comet," Sayers was a star running back at the University of Kansas from 1962-1964. For Chicago Bears fans, he'll always be remembered as a great who powered through injuries and blazed his way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on the strength of a 68-game resume. And he'll always be a partner to the gridiron friendship that was the basis for "Brian's Song," a moving story of Sayers and his cancer-stricken Bears teammate, Brian Piccolo. Sayers died on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. He was 77, and had been battling dementia.

Kobe Bryant

The Philadelphia native went from Lower Merion High School straight to the NBA. He helped lead the Los Angeles Lakers to five NBA titles, died on Sunday Jan. 26, 2020  in a helicopter crash that killed eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. He was 41. Kobe Bryant retired from the game in 2016. He played 20 seasons in the NBA: all of them with the Lakers. 

Bob Gibson

  He was so dominating that the pitching mound was lowered. Following the conclusion of Gibson's historic 1968 season, in which he allowed just 38 earned runs in 304.2 innings, MLB ordered mounds to be lowered by five inches. Gibson, a Hall of Famer, won 251 games, two World Series rings, two Cy Young awards and a National League MVP trophy in a 17-year career for the St. Louis Cardinals. He died on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. He was 84.

Curly Neal

 Frederick "Curly" Neal was known for bald head and basketball showmanship. He was a signature member of the Harlem Globetrotters during the 1970s and 1980s. Neal's No. 22 jersey was retired by the Globetrotters in 2008. He died on Thursday, March 26, 2020. He was 77. 

Joe Morgan

 The 5-foot-7 Joe Morgan looms large in MLB history. From 1975-1976, the Cincinnati Reds infielder won back-to-back National League MVP honors along with back-to-back World Series rings. His career ran from 1963-1984, and included stops in San Francisco and Houston (for two teams — the now-defunct Colt .45s and the Astros). After his Hall of Fame-worthy playing days, Morgan became a longtime voice of ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball.  Morgan died on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at age 77. 

John Thompson

  The 6-foot-10 Thompson was a towering figure, literally and figuratively. He became head coach of Georgetown's then-unheralded men's college basketball team in 1972. He proceeded to turn the program into a winner. In 1984, with the help of star pupil, and future Georgetown coach, Patrick Ewing, Thompson became the first Black coach to lead a team to the NCAA title. At the 1988 Summer Olympics, Thompson coached the U.S. men's basketball team to the bronze medal. He resigned from Georgetown roughly midway through the 1998-1999 season, and went on to a career in broadcasting. Thompson died on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. He was 78. 

Chadwick Boseman

Before he helped save the universe as Marvel Studios' Black Panther, actor Chadwick Boseman portrayed a real hero: Jackie Robinson. In the 2013 film, 42, Boseman brilliantly told the story of the pioneering Major League baseball player. In a 2014 film, Draft Day, he portrayed a fictional Ohio State University linebacker named Vontae Mack. Boseman died on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. He was 43.

Tarvaris Jackson

 A second-round pick of the 2006 NFL Draft out of Alabama State, Tarvaris Jackson spent 10 years playing quarterback in the NFL for the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks and Buffalo Bills. Jackson, who had been working as a QB coach for Tennessee State, died on Sunday, April 12, 2020 in a car accident. He was 36.

