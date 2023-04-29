Eagles Football

Newly drafted Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Carter, left, and Nolan Smith pose for a photo after a news conference at the NFL football team's training facility, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Philadelphia. — AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Yo, Dawgs!

The Philadelphia Eagles sure did have Georgia on their mind during the NFL draft — specifically Bulldogs defensive players — and they took cornerback Kelee Ringo in the fourth round Saturday to make it three picks overall off the national champions' roster.

The Associated Press

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.