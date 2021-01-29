Former West Philadelphia High, Duke University and NBA standout Gene Banks has been hired as athletic director at Gaston College in Dallas, N.C.
Banks will be in charge of managing the athletic staff at Gaston, a junior college, which has been without sports for 50 years.
"They haven't had sports in 50 years," Banks said. "The last [notable] person that was here who is a great alumni is Leonard Hamilton, the head [basketball] coach at Florida State. He went to school here.
"He's one hundred percent behind me in this. He's so elated. You know, Leonard told me he played basketball in the Bill Berry League.
"We've already hired our basketball coach and baseball coach. The school is located 20 miles outside of Charlotte. Fifteen minutes from the airport between Charlotte and Gastonia."
In addition to his position as athletic director, Banks will work with the school's Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. This office will create a lot of opportunities for students to come to Gaston College.
"I'm going out to a lot of groups and communities," Banks said. "When they come out of high school, Gaston College will be an avenue for them to go to school and there's all kinds of trades. I want them to go to the right school. I'm a builder."
Banks has a high profile, which should help build the athletic programs at Gaston College. He was an All-American coming out of West Philadelphia High School. He played on some fabulous basketball teams at West Philadelphia that captured Public League and city championships. He finished his scholastic career with an overall 79-2 record. The 1977 team completed his final high school season with a 30-0 mark.
He was Most Valuable Player of the 1977 McDonald's All-American Game and the Dapper Dan Classic for High School All-Americans. He was one of the most highly recruited players in the nation. Banks decided to play his college basketball at Duke. He had a great career playing for the Blue Devils. In 1978, he led Duke to the NCAA Finals before losing to Kentucky. Banks played for two outstanding coaches, Bill Foster and Mike Krzyzewski, during his college career. He averaged 16.8 points and 7.9 rebounds a game with the Blue Devils.
In 1981, Banks was selected in the second round of the NBA draft by the San Antonio Spurs. He played with the Spurs from 1981-85. He also played for the Chicago Bulls from 1985-87. He averaged 11.3 points and 5.8 rebounds a game over his NBA career.
Banks played and coached in France, Israel, Italy and Argentina. He played in the CBA for LaCrosse. He also coached the women's basketball team at Bluefield State (Bluefield, WV) and spent two years as athletic director at Bennett College in Greensboro, N.C.
After that, he spent two seasons as an assistant coach with the Washington Wizards.
Banks has a podcast titled "The Bank Shot" where he interviews a number of basketball legends.
"I had to put it on hold for a little while," Banks said. "It's been amazing. I've interviewed Ralph Sampson, George "Iceman" Gervin and Charles Oakley. I've had a great time doing it."
