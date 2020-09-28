Serena Williams won her first Grand Slam title at age 17 and now that she's pushing 40, she's still making it to the late stages of major tournaments.
Impressive as that might be, it's not enough for her. She wants a 24th Grand Slam singles trophy.
"A semifinal is always great. Is it great for me? Absolutely not. That's just how I feel. That's how I always feel," Williams said in Paris on Saturday, her 39th birthday and the day before the pandemic-postponed French Open begins.
"I mean, I'm in a position in my career where I cannot be satisfied," she said. "I don't want to sit here and say, 'Oh, I'm happy.' Because I'm not."
Since setting an Open-era record with her 23rd major singles championship at the 2017 Australian Open while pregnant, Williams has reached four Grand Slam finals, losing each. She made it to the semifinals at the U.S. Open two weeks ago, when she stretched her left Achilles tendon and lost in three sets to Victoria Azarenka.
Only one player in tennis history has won more Grand Slam singles titles: Margaret Court, who collected 24 across the amateur and professional eras.
"I wouldn't be playing if I didn't think I could perform," said Williams, who flew from New York to Paris to rehab her Achilles and train on clay courts at her coach's academy. "I'm not at 100%, physically. But I don't know any athlete that ever plays ... when they're feeling perfect."
As for turning 39?
"I honestly never thought I would be playing at my age. I mean, I don't quite look 39," Williams joked. "But, yeah, I don't know when it's going to stop for me. I just have fun. When I feel it's over, it's over. But I could have guaranteed and pretty much bet my life that I would not have been playing at 39. This is why I don't bet."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.