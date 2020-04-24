If your name is listed among the NFL greats on one of its all-time teams, then you know you had a tremendous career. Jahri Evans, a Frankford High School product who played most of his professional career with the New Orleans Saints, was recently named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team.
Evans, an offensive guard, was one of 53 players chosen by the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s selection committee. He was a six-time Pro Bowl and a four-time All-Pro selection during his career. He played for the Saints from 2006-2015. He also played briefly with the Seattle Seahawks in 2016 before returning to New Orleans. His last season was 2017 with the Green Bay Packers. Evans knows making the All-Decade Team is quite an accomplishment. He was named to an offensive team, which includes Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, Adrian Peterson and other standouts.
“It was amazing,” Evans said. “With everything going on I didn’t know that they were putting one together. When it came out, I was very excited to be a part of that team. A lot of players on that team and a lot of winners. Everybody is a winner from the work they put in. But it’s really a well put together group of guys. I think I’m one of a few players that aren’t currently playing on that team. It’s definitely a great accomplishment. I’m very excited.”
Evans, a 6-foot-4, 318-pounder, was a key member of the Saints’ 2010 Super Bowl championship team. His great blocking skills helped the Saints post a 31-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLIV.
“That’s the good thing about [it],” Evans said. “I was able to enjoy the wins and the Super Bowl. We’ve been to the playoffs throughout my career a lot of times. I was able to get a Super Bowl ring on top of having a dominant career. You play the game for wins. You play the game to be a champion. I’m on that All-Decade Team and share a lot of wins and a lot of memories from those years.”
This accolade certainly puts Evans in the conversation in terms of being a candidate for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That would be another huge milestone.
“I went into the Bloomsburg [University] Hall of Fame a few years ago,” Evans said. “You got to be x number of years to go in your team’s hall of fame and the big one in is in Canton [Ohio where the Pro Football Hall of Fame is located]. We’ll see what happens.
“I’ve always approached my game and my career to be the best player that I can be and be the top player at position in the NFL. So, I did that throughout my years and the ball is in the hands of the people who makes decisions on the accolades afterwards.”
Evans has really climbed the ladder of success. After a scholastic career in the Public League at Frankford, he went to Bloomsburg where he became a Division II All-American in 2004 and 2005. Evans was selected by New Orleans in the fourth round of the 2006 NFL Draft. Evans played 12 seasons in the NFL. He is a real inspiration for many young players in the Public League.
“I think the city, the state of Pennsylvania and the Public League is represented really well in the NFL,” said Evans, who recently received the Steinberg-DeNicola Humanitarian Award at the Maxwell Football Club Awards gala in Atlantic City, New Jersey. “It was one of my biggest things with the city in doing the [football] camps [and] bringing professional athletes to the city to see them and talk to them. They could hear them and live out their goals and dreams.”
