Muhammad Ali was an absolute legend. Ali's legendary boxing career was well known nationally and internationally. A new four-part documentary on Ali directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ken Burns will air on PBS Sept. 19-22, 8:00-10:00 p.m.
The new series, which was in development for six years follows the life of one of the most consequential men of the 20th century, a three-time heavyweight boxing champion who captivated billions of fans with his combination of speed, agility and power in the ring, and his charm, wit and outspokeness outside of it.
In the prime of his career, Ali challenged Americans' racial prejudices, religious biases, and notions about what roles celebrities and athletes play in our society, and inspired people all over the world with his message of pride and self-affirmation.
As the broadcast date gets closer to September, Burns will join PBS and The Undefeated, ESPN's multimedia platform exploring the intersection of sports, race and culture, to hold a series of insight conversations about sports and race in America. The virtual events will feature sports and entertainment people, scholars and writers, preview clips from the film, and examine Ali's life and career in the context of America - and the world - today.
Drawing from archival footage and photographs, contemporary music, and the insights and memories of eyewitnesses - including family and friends, journalists, boxers and historians, among others. The series details the story of the athlete who called himself - and was considered by many experts to be - "the greatest of all time" and competed in some of the biggest sporting events ever such as "The Fight of the Century" and "The Thrilla in Manila," both against his great rival Joe Frazier and "The Rumble in the Jungle," where he defeated George Foreman to regain the heavyweight championship that was taken away from him seven years earlier.
Ali also captured his resistance to the Vietnam War, his commitment to his Muslim faith, and his complex relationships with Elijah Muhammad and Malcolm X who helped to shape his life and worldview.
"Muhammad Ali was the very best at what he did," said Burns in a statement. "He was arguably America's greatest athlete, and his unflinching insistence that he be unabashedly himself at all times made him a beacon for generations of people around the world seeking to express their own humanity."
