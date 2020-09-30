Former University of Pennsylvania cross country/track and field star Nia Akins is one of 30 honores for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year Award. The announcement of the top 30 honorees was recently made by the NCAA's Woman of the Year Selection Committee.
Akins was selected from a record 605 school nominees -a group that was narrowed to 161 nominees by a vote of conference offices. The top 30 honorees include 10 from all three NCAA divisions. Everyone has demonstrated excellence in academics, athletics, community service and leadership. The honorees competed in 14 sports and studied a wide range of academic majors such as nursing, criminal justice, accounting, kinesiology and others.
Akins is the first Penn woman to advance this far in the competition. She's honored to be up for this award and to be among so many talented people.
"There were a lot of women that were nominated for this award," Akins said. "It's an honor to be the women from Penn and to be the one remaining for the Ivy League. It's just an incredible honor especially now. I've had some impact on people's lives at Penn. I think right now that means a lot more considering the circumstances that I graduated [with the pandemic]. I'm really appreciative of the people I'm surrounded by at Penn."
Akins was the top seed in the 800 meters heading into the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships in March before the NCAA canceled all of its winter and spring championship events due to COVID-19. She was named a United States track and Field Cross County Coaches Association All-American and was named the Outstanding Track Performer after winning 1,000 and mile to lead the Quakers to their third consecutive team championship at the Ivy Heptagonal Indoor Championships in February. She was a Bowerman Award finalist finalist, a USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Year finalist, and the USTFCCCA's Mid-Atlantic Athlete of the Year for the indoor season.
"It's exciting to hear that Nia has been recognized among the top 30 in the NCAA Women of the Year voting," said Steve Dolan, the James P. Tuppeny/Betty J. Constanza Director of Track and Field/Cross Country in a statement. "I am so proud of her! As one of the most accomplished student-athletes in Penn history she is certainly very deserving of this honor. Her hard work and success on and off the track are amazing and inspiring to all."
Akins, a cum laude graduate of Penn's School of Nursing, was a USTFCCA All-Academic selection throughout her career. She was presented with the Jeanne Francis Hopkins Graduate Award, which is given to a nursing undergraduate or graduate student who has earned academic excellence while embarking on a Penn curricular opportunity.
Akins, who grew up in San Diego, Calif., wanted to go to Penn's nursing school and compete in cross country and track and field with the Quakers. She was able to accomplish both goals.
"I was looking at nursing schools," Akins said. "I knew I wanted to be a nurse very early. Penn had the No. 1 nursing school at the time. I came to visit and met the team. I knew this is the place I wanted to be. The best of both worlds."
Akins signed a professional contract with Brooks Beats Track Club in Seattle where she is training for the Olympics.
The selection committee will narrow the competition down to nine finalists by mid-October. The organization will choose three women from each NCAA division. After that, the NCAA Committee on Women's Athletics will name the NCAA Woman of the Year.
"When the news broke for the top 30," Akins said. "I was just kind of looking at the other women. They're all so cool. They've accomplished so much. It's just an honor to be along side of them. It's very surreal."
