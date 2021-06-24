After a year away because of the COVID-19 pandemic Wimbledon is back on grass at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in London, England. The coverage will begin on Monday, June 28 on ESPN.
The tennis action will reach a high point with the women's championship and the women's and men's doubles championship on Saturday, July 10 and the men's title on Sunday, July 11 followed by the mixed doubles championship.
James Blake, who joined ESPN at last year's US Open, will serve as an analyst. At one time in his tennis career, Blake was ranked as high as No. 4 in the world. He won 10 titles during his playing career (1999-2013) and seven additional in doubles. Blake is excited Wimbledon is back. He feels there should be some great play on the men's and women's side.
"It's very exciting," Blake said. "Last year having canceled for the first time in about 100 years. It's exciting to be back playing there.
"On both side, there are a lot of historical possibilities with Novak [Djokovic] going for the calendar Grand Slam and trying to tie Rafa [Nadal] and Roger [Federer] with 20 Grand Slam titles."
On the women's side, I think a lot of it will be centered around Serena [Williams] can get to her 24th Grand Slam titles. Her best chance and Roger's best chance - they're getting a little older.
"They're more dominant when their serve is working and when they're playing attacking tennis. So, I think a lot of eyes will be on them."
