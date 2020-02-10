Former Temple players key new XFL
The XFL is only four games old but former Temple University quarterback P.J. Walker has emerged as an internet star.
Walker, who some may know as Philip Walker, led the Houston Roughnecks to a 37-17 win over the L.A. Wildcats. He completed 23 of 39 passes for 272 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. Walker showed a nice touch in passing to eight different receivers. He also rushed for 26 yards on four attempts.
Despite breaking several records at Temple including career passing yards (10,669), completions (830) and touchdowns (74), Walker went undrafted in 2017. He spent three preseasons with Indianapolis Colts but has not played in a regular-season NFL game.
Temple is well represented in the XFL. The Wildcats feature wide receiver Adonis Jennings and offensive tackle Jalen Robinson; defensive end Praise Martin-Oguike and tight end Evan Rodriguez play for the Seattle Dragons; offensive tackle Cole Boozer plays for the Washington Defenders and the Tampa Bay Vipers have tight end Colin Thompson.
Phila. Black Basketball Hall of Fame gala set
Two Overbrook High School standouts, Wali Jones and the late Walt Hazzard, highlight the 2020 Class of The Philadelphia Black Basketball Hall of Fame. The class will formally be inducted on April 26, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Sheet Metal Worker’s Union Hall, 1301 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.
Joining Jones and Hazzard for induction will be Ollie Johnson, Linda Hester, Shawn Harvey, Paul “Snoop” Graham. Ken Hamilton will go in as a coach and the late Herm Rogul, a former copy editor and columnist for The Philadelphia Tribune, will go in as a “Friend of The Hall while Bill Williams is listed as a AAU/Grassroots Community Contributor.
During the festivities, in addition to honoring our inductees, we plan on holding a 50/50 raffle, a silent auction and a VIP reception. The PBBHOF are seeking help in securing sponsorships for the event. In addition, the group is seeking monetary donations, gift cards, gift baskets or other items for the silent auction.
For more information, contact Maurice Howard at (302) 898-1717.
Glenn Robinson deal establishes Sixers mark
When the Sixers acquired Glenn Robinson III last week before the NBA trade deadline, it marked the second time the team picked the son of former Sixers player Glenn Robinson Jr. Robinson III was previously with the Sixers in the 2014-15 season. It was his rookie season.
Other father-son team combinations include Henry and Mike Bibby with the New York Knicks; Rick and Brent Barry with the Houston Rockets; Ron and Ronnie Brewer with the Chicago Bulls; John and David Stockton with the Utah Jazz; Mike and Mike Dunleavy Jr. with the Milwaukee Bucks; Gary and Gary Payton II with the Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers; Larry and Larry Nance Jr. with the Cleveland Cavaliers; Doc and Austin Rivers with the Los Angeles Clippers; and Corey and Jae Crowder with the Jazz.
