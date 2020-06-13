Lamar Stevens, former Roman Catholic High basketball star, has been named Penn State’s Male Student-Athlete of the Year. Stevens had a terrific basketball season for Penn State. He helped guide the Nittany Lions to a 21-10 record this season.
Stevens, a two-time All-Big Ten Conference selection, was one of only two Nittany Lions in program history with more than 2,000 career points and 800 career rebounds. With the cancellation of the Big Ten tournament due to the coronavirus outbreak, he finished with a career total of 2,207 points, which ranks second on the program’s all-time scoring list.
Nova’s Saddiq Bey to remain in the NBA Draft
Villanova basketball standout Saddiq Bey will forgo his last two seasons of college eligibility to stay in the NBA Draft. Bey, who received the Julius Erving Award as the country’s top small forward, helped Villanova pick up a share of the Big East regular season championship.
“We are all proud of Saddiq,” said Villanova head coach Jay Wright in a statement. “He has been the consummate Villanova basketball player and teammate. He is an excellent student, has always thought of the team first, and always takes pride in representing Villanova.
“Saddiq is making the right decision — he’s ready to be an outstanding player, teammate, and leader in the NBA. The entire Villanova basketball and university community supports Saddiq’s decision and anticipates following his promising NBA career.”
Bey averaged 16.1 points and 4.7 rebounds a game. The 6-foot-8 sophomore was named the Philadelphia Big Five Player of the Year.
“This has been a pivotal time in our country and honestly not how I imagined the last few months playing out,” said Bey in a statement. “Between the pandemic and national outcry against racial injustice, it has given me a lot of time to think and gain perspective outside of basketball.
“I have thought a lot about my decision to enter the NBA Draft and specifically how that would impact my coaching staff, teammates and professors. Villanova has the greatest fans in the world and I will miss playing in front of them next year. While I will always be a Wildcat, I have decided to stay in the NBA Draft in pursuit of playing in the NBA.”
Negro Leagues baseball card package unveiled
Dreams Fulfilled, LLC, which runs NegroLeaguesHistory.com, has announced its Centennial Negro Leagues Legends card set that includes 184 baseball cards of Negro League players. Each card set is individually numbered to only 5,000 and they are now available to order.
This is the only card set authorized by the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum (NLBM) and players’ families to celebrate the Centennial. Dreams Fulfilled and the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum are offering a special package, which includes the baseball card set with a random Negro Leagues bobblehead for $80. The cards will be sent to customers during the week of June 22.
The cards range from Hank Aaron to Wild Bill Wright. They include baseball greats Roy Campanella, Larry Doby, Josh Gibson, Monte Irvin, Buck Leonard, Buck O’Neil, Satchel Paige, Jackie Robinson and others who are in the Baseball Hall of Fame that started their careers in the Negro Leagues before 1947. Other baseball standouts who started in the Negro Leagues include Elston Howard and Minnie Minoso.
The set begins in 1871 with Octavius Catto, an early Civil Rights leader and educator, of the Pythian Baseball Club of Philadelphia and concludes with Connie Morgan in 1954. Morgan was one of three women along with Toni Stone and Mamie “Peanuts” Johnson to play in the Negro Leagues with the Indianapolis Clowns and are included in the card set. For more information, go to www.NegroLeaguesHistory.com
