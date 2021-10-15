Former Public League football
standout Mujaheed Muhammad stars for Keystone CollegeMujaheed Muhammad had a terrific high school football career at High School of the Future and West Philadelphia High School. Muhammad, a former Public League star, has been showcasing his talents at running back for Keystone College.
He rushed 24 times for 172 yards and two touchdowns including a 60-yard TD recently against Gallaudet, which is the second longest run in the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference this season. Muhammad, a 5-foot-8, 165-pound freshman, leads Keystone with 427 rushing yards and ranks No. 3 in the ECFC in rushing yard per game.
Muhammad, an alumnus of Paul Robeson High School, has received conference rookie of the week honors twice this season.
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston to partner with The HBCU Legacy BowlThe HBCU Legacy Bowl recently announced a new, multi-year partnership with New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston and his Dream Forever Foundation. Winston played his college football at Florida State. He became the youngest player to win the Heisman Trophy and led his team to victory in the 2014 BCS National Championship Game during his freshman year.
Winston was picked first overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2015 NFL Draft. He set a number of franchise rookie records, earned Pro Bowl honors and led the league in passing yards during the 20-19 season. Winston joined the New Orleans Saints in 2020, became the starting quarterback this season and was named team captain.
Winston has supported HBCUs through previous donations to Miles College totaling in $100,000 in support of the football program as well as a donation to the HBCU Baseball Classic. He has also hosted several free youth football camps and social justice seminars at Miles College.
“We are truly grateful to have Jameis Winston partner with the HBCU Legacy Bowl,” said Super Bowl MVP and Black College Football Hall of Fame co-founder Doug Williams in a statement. “his leadership and continued commitment in support of HBCU’s will make a difference in the lives of others.
“I’m proud and honored to continue to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities through the HBCU Legacy Bowl. This special game, to be played in New Orleans, is all about providing opportunities for others,” said Winston in a statement.
The HBCU Legacy Bowl, presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame is a postseason all-star game that will showcase the top 100 NFL draft-eligible players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The game will be played on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 (Yulman Stadium at Tulane University), and broadcast live on NFL Network. More than a football game, the week-long celebration of Black culture and history will provide invaluable exposure for HBCU students.
