It’s football season, but women’s professional basketball has been getting a lot of attention. Kahleah Copper, a Prep Charter product, has been playing some outstanding basketball for the WNBA’s Chicago Sky. Copper, 6-foot-1 guard/forward, had 21 points and 10 rebounds in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals, with a 91-77 win over the Phoenix Mercury.
It’s been quite a year for Copper. In July, she was selected to her first WNBA All-Star team. She leads the team in scoring (14.4 ppg). She also averages 4.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists a game.
Copper is an exciting open court player. She can create her own shot, handle the ball, rebound and defend. She is one of the WNBA’s terrific all-around players.
Copper has been a special player for a long time going all the way back to her days in the Public League. In 2012, she averaged 24 points and 12 rebounds a game for Prep Charter. She had 19 points and 17 rebounds while leading Prep Charter to the league title over Central, 49-39. She was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.
The Huskies’ star was named to the McDonald’s All-American team. She was also selected to the All-Public League and All-State teams.
After a brilliant scholastic career, Copper played her college basketball at Rutgers under the leadership of Hall of Fame coach C. Vivian Stringer and finished her career third on the Scarlet Knights’ all-time scoring list with 1,872 points. Copper played with Betnijah Laney who plays for the WNBA’s New York Liberty. Laney played in the WNBA All-Star Game just as Copper did this season. She is the daughter of former Cheyney University All-American Yolanda Laney.
In 2016, Copper was the seventh overall selection in the first round by the Washington Mystics in the WNBA Draft and played one season for the Mystics. After one year, she was traded to the Sky. For the last three seasons, Copper has given Chicago quite a boost with her play as a reserve.
In 2020, she moved into the starting lineup. Since then Copper developed into an all-star. She is certainly a player to watch in the WNBA Finals. The second game of the series will take place in Phoenix between the Sky and the Mercury will be Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. on ESPN.
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave continues his outstanding playJavon Hargrave has been a major player on the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive line. Hargrave’s 6.0 sacks are the most by a defensive tackle through the first five games of the season in Eagles history.
He is the first Eagle to record 6.0 plus sacks through five games since Jason Babin in 2011 (7.0). Hargrave is also just the fifth NFL defensive tackle to do so since 2000, joining Aaron Donald in 2020 (7.5), Geno Atkins in 2018 (6.0)., La’Roi Glover in 2000 (6.0) and Warren Sapp in 2000 (6.5).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.