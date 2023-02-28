Irv Cross CTE Football

FILE - Irv Cross, a former NFL defensive back who became the first Black man to work full-time as a sports analyst on national television, poses at Macalester College in St. Paul, Minn., April 8, 1999. Cross suffered from stage 4 CTE at the time of his 2021 death. Cross’ widow said the former Philadelphia Eagle suffered from some of the worst symptoms of the brain disorder. (Ann Heisenfelt/Star Tribune via AP, File)

 Ann Heisenfelt

The Associated Press 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.