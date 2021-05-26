Former NFL players hold golf tourney to raise money for charity
Lee Woodall, former NFL standout and Super Bowl champion with the San Francisco 49ers, who is the current local president of the NFL Alumni Association put together a golf tournament at the Running Dear Golfing Range in Pittsgrove Township, N.J. on May 17. More than 25 former NFL players such as Woodall, Hall of Famer Harold Carmichael, Mike Quick, Ron Jaworski, and others the NFL Alumni Association Philadelphia Chapter golf tournament, which served as a major fundraising effort.
The proceeds from the tournament provided support to the NFL Alumni Association's community charity partners that have a direct impact on the lives of more than 5,000 children and families in the local communities during the pandemic. The association supported children and families through Caring for Kids, Caring for Our Own and Caring for the Community Initiatives.
The group distributed food, PPE, book bags for children and supported families by out fitting homes for families in need. In addition, selected non-profits who were supporting the community in need were also funded by the NFLA.
New Series: Boxing sensation Claressa Shields premieres exclusively on ESPN+
A new four-part series on Claressa Shields, premieres exclusively will provide fans with a behind-the-scenes look at Shields' quest to become the greatest two-sport athlete of all time, simultaneously maintaining her dominance in boxing while making her debut in mixed martial arts.
A two-time boxing Olympic gold medalists and the first professional boxer - male or female - to win undisputed world championships in two separate weight divisions in the four belt era. Shields now has her visions on an MMA championship as part of her ambitious goal to be recognized as the undisputed, greatest woman in combat sports.
From Shields' humble beginnings as a young girl discovered boxing in a tough Flint, Michigan neighborhood, to winning Olympic Gold in London and Rio, to establishing herself as the No. 1 pound-for-pound female boxing champion, Claressa Shields tells her unique and inspiring story as she continues to rise.
The first show premieres Thursday, June 3, captures Shields as she prepares to make her MMA debut with the Professional Fighters League in a lightweight bout versus Brittney Elkin at PFL 4 on Thursday, June 10, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. PFL 4 will be live on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. and on ESPN2 at 10 p.m.
Saint Joseph's men's basketball to participate in the 2021 Wooden Legacy
Saint Joseph's men's basketball team will play in the 2021 Wooden Legacy on November 25 and 26 at the Anaheim Convention Center, organization officials recently announced. The Hawks are joined by Georgetown, San Diego State and USC in the four-team field with matchups and game times for the 14th annual event to be announced at a later date.
