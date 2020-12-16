Former Neumann-Goretti basketball standout Hakim Byrd, who now plays for Marist College, was named Rookie of the Week in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC). Byrd, a 5-foot-10, 155-pound freshman, led the Red Foxes by averaging 13.5 points in Marist's two-game series at Canisius last weekend. He shot .524 (11-for-21) from the field and .375 (3-for-8) from three-point range.
Byrd scored a career-high 17 points on 7-for-12 shooting from the field while contributing three rebounds, two assists and a steal in one contest. Byrd had a three-point play with 35 seconds left to put Marist ahead for the remainder of the game in the team's 56-52 victory. He was a team leader with 10 points in this contest.
Tykee Smith named semifinalist for Jim Thorpe Award
Former Imhotep Charter football standout who plays defensive back for West Virginia University has been named a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award. Smith has been one of the best defensive players in the Big 12 Conference this season.
Smith has 55 total and 28 solo tackles. In addition, the former Public League star has two interceptions.
The semifinalists are chosen by a screening committee. The list is not final and players who have great seasons can be honored as one of the three finalists.
The award winner is chosen from the three finalists by the Jim Thorpe Award National Selection Committee. The three finalists will be announced on the College Football Show on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.
Temple's football players Arnold Ebiketie and Jada Blue named to the American Athletic Conference teams
Temple defensive end Arnold Ebiketie was named to the second team All-American Athletic Conference while Owls wide receiver Jadan Blue was chosen honorable mention.
Ebiketie was a great player on defense. He won conference defensive player of the week honors for his efforts against USF. He had a scoop and score touchdown, forced a fumble, and notched 3.5 tackles for loss in the contest.
Ebiketie, a redshirt junior, had a sack in four out of six games this season. He had 22 quarterback pressures and 14 quarterback hurries this season, which both ranked in top 10 in the AAC. According to Pro Football Focus, he was the ninth best pass rusher (88.3 ) in the league.
Blue, a redshirt junior, was Temple's leading receiver. He finished the season with 41 catches for 381 yards and five touchdowns. He also played on kickoff returns. Blue had at least four receptions in every game.
He had back-to-back standout games against USF (nine catches for 60 yards and two TDs) and Memphis (13 catches for 120 yards and three TDs) in which he tied his career-high in receptions and set a new career-high in receiving TDs, making the first Temple receiver to have three or more receiving TDs in a single game since Robby Anderson accomplished this feat in 2013.
