When Alabama defeated Ohio State in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Miami Gardens, Fla., the Crimson Tide received a terrific performance from a local player. Christian Barmore, a Neumann-Goretti product, was a huge standout in the title game. Alabama topped Ohio State, 52-24, to win the national crown.
Barmore, a defensive tackle, made some big plays for Alabama. He had five tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss in the win picking up Defensive MVP honors for his efforts.
Albie Crosby, Neumann-Goretti head coach, was really impressed with his play on the defensive line. Crosby has watched Barmore play some great football throughout his career. This was really special. It was on the big stage on national television (ESPN).
"He's a great young man," Crosby said. "I'm extremely proud of him and his family. I'm excited for him.
"He's been dominant for a while. He's a very dominant football player. He's very passionate. He loves what he does. He's a great kid."
There aren't many players from the Catholic or Public League who get a chance to win a national title. Barmore is in a special category.
"I was just thinking about that," Crosby said. "It might be the first. I think when it came down to him picking a school and having an opportunity [to play Division I football]. I made a statement to him I said 'if you got an opportunity to go to Alabama and if Nick Saban [Alabama head coach] calls, you answer that call. A lot of the things that have come along with that, the blessings have come because the young man does things the right way."
Barmore, a 6-foot-5, 310 pound redshirt sophomore, was first-team All-American by CBS Sports this season along with being chosen second-team All-America by USA Today and third-team. The former Catholic League standout had 37 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks and three forced fumbles this season. Barmore has played some great football throughout the season. He certainly displayed his talents in the biggest game of the year.
"He's a young man who is very focused and determined to be the best person he could possibly be," Crosby said. "He's always been that."
