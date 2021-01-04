Tyree Corbett, a Lincoln High School product, has been playing some great basketball for Alcorn State. Corbett, a 6-foot-7, 180-pound junior, leads the Braves in scoring (12.2 ppg) and rebounding (6.8 rpg) and steals (1.2 spg) a game.
Despite Alcorn State's 0-5 record, Corbett has been a real bright spot. He had 24 points, seven rebounds and four steals in a 105-76 loss to No. 2 ranked Baylor. He also had a double-double 12 points and 12 rebounds in a 87-59 defeat at the hands of Vanderbilt.
Corbett should be a player to watch in the Southwestern Athletic Conference and among Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
Former Imhotep Charter star Shaka Toney earns All-Big Ten Defensive honors
Former Imhotep Charter football standout Shaka Toney who just finished his college career at Penn State received first team All-Big Ten honors. Toney, a defensive end, had two sacks in each game against Indiana and Iowa, recording both of his sacks against the Hoosiers in the fourth quarter. In addition, he forced a fumble on a strip-sack against Iowa.
Toney picked up two or more tackles for loss seven times in his career and five career games with two or more sacks. The former Public League standout is 10th all-time at Penn State with 19.5 career sacks and has 28.5 career tackles for loss.
ESPN will present the Heisman Trophy Ceremony
ESPN will televise the 86th Heisman Trophy Ceremony on Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. There will be four finalists vying for this prestigious award -- Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask. They will be appearing via satellite from either their homes or schools. Heisman Trophy winners from years ago will also appear virtually.
