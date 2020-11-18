Tykee Smith, a Imhotep Charter product, who plays defensive back for West Virginia, was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week. Smith, a 5-foot-10, 198-pound sophomore, had nine total and three solo tackles along with a key interception to help West Virginia defeat TCU, 24-6.
Smith had a big interception, which halted a late game scoring attempt from TCU. This was his second interception of the season. Smith has 55 total and 28 solo tackles with four pass breakups this season. The former Public League standout is one of the best defensive players in the conference.
Temple announces basketball signees
Zach Hicks, a 6-foot-7, 185-pound forward from Camden (N.J.) Catholic High School and Neumann-Goretti basketball star Hysier Miller, a 6-foot-1, 170-pound guard, have signed National Letters of Intent to attend Temple University, announced head basketball coach Aaron McKie.
"We are pleased to welcome Zach and Hysier to the Temple basketball family," McKie said in a statement. "Both are dynamic, athletic players and more importantly quality young men that fit into the culture of our program."
Hick averaged 20 points, 7.6 rebounds and had 49 three-pointers last season. He received All-South Jersey second team.
Miller, a third team All-State selection, averaged 14.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists a game last season. He led Neumann-Goretti to the Philadelphia Catholic League championship last season.
Temple also signed Brendan Barry, a two-year starter at Dartmouth, as a graduate transfer. Barry will be eligible to compete for the Owls after the completion of his undergraduate degree requirements at Dartmouth.
Villanova signs four players to letters of intent
Villanova recently announced the signing of four basketball players to national letters of intent as part of its Class of 2025. The four players are set to enroll in the fall of 2021.
They are guards Angelo Brizzi and Jordan Longino, forwards Nnanna Njoku and Trey Patterson. The class is ranked fourth in the country by 247 Sports.
Brizzi, a Warrenton, Va., is a point guard at Highland (Va.) High School, where he averaged 20.3 points, 6.6 assists and 3.2 steals a game.
"Angele is an outstanding guard who brings a great feel for the game as the son of a coach," said Jay Wright, Villanova head coach in a statement. "He is an excellent shooter who is capable of playing either guard position. We believe Angelo has all the ingredients needed to become a complete Villanova guard. We're thrilled to welcome Angelo and his great family to Villanova."
Longino is from Doylestown, Pa., and has starred at Germantown Academy, the same program that produced former Villanova standout Alvin Williams (1993-97). Longino, a 6-foot-5 guard, played both football and basketball at Germantown Academy. He averaged 22.8 points and 5.8 rebounds a game in 2019-20, picking up PIAA Class 4A Player of the Year honors.
"Jordan is a highly-skilled, versatile player from a wonderful family," Wright stated. "At Germantown Academy he's excelled in two sports and his experience as a football quarterback points to his exceptional intelligence. Jordan is an excellent shooter, and we believe his multi-faceted game fits well here at Villanova."
Njoku, a 6-foot-9 forward from Newark, Del., has starred at Sanford School, the same school that produced former Villanova star Will Sheridan (2003-07). He averaged 16 points and nine rebounds a game during the 2019-20 season.
"Nnanna is a very intelligent young man who has continued to get better over the course of his high school career," Wright said in a statement. "He plays extremely hard and brings a physical mentality when he steps on the floor. Nnanna has a great touch around the rim and is an underrated passer. He is part of a terrific family and will be a great fit here in our Villanova community."
Patterson, a 6-foot-7 forward, who has done extremely well at Rutgers Prep in New Jersey. He is listed at No. 27 in the ESPN Top 100 for the Class of 2021 and at No. 30 in the 247 sports rankings of the same class. Patterson averaged 19.7 points a game while helping his team post a 27-2 record in 2019-20. His parents, Antoine and Shamona Patterson, played college basketball at St. Francis (Pa.) and Seton Hall, respectively.
"Trey brings great intelligence and basketball skill to our program," Wright stated. "His parents were both quality Division I college players and have served as great mentors to him. Trey combines an outstanding work ethic with a varied skill set that helps sets him apart. We're excited to bring another great player from New Jersey to Villanova."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.