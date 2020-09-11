Former Imhotep Charter star Dedrick Parson earns MEAC preseason honors
Dedrick Parson has earned some preseason recognition from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. Parson, an Imhotep Charter product, who is a running back for Howard University, received second-team all-MEAC honors. The team was voted on by the MEAC’s football head coaches and sports information directors.
Last season, Parson picked up All-MEAC honors after finishing second in the league with 847 rushing yards, including five touchdowns on the ground. In 2018, he was chosen as the MEAC Rookie of the Year. In July, he made Phil Steele’s 2020 Preseason FCS All-Conference teams.
Currently, the fall 2020 season is slated to be played in the spring, pending conditions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and NCAA scheduling guidelines for fall championships being played in the spring.
Philadelphia 76ers’ star Ben Simmons named to NBA All-Defensive TeamPhiladelphia 76ers standout Ben Simmons was named to the NBA All-Defensive first team. This is the first such honor of Simmons’ career. He is the seventh 76er in franchise history to earn All-Defensive first team recognition, joining Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famers Dikembe Mutombo (2000-01), Maurice Cheeks (four times), Bobby Jones (six times), Moses Malone (1982-83), as well as Robert Covington (2017-18) and Caldwell Jones (two times).
In his third NBA season, Simmons, a former No. 1 overall pick in the league with an average of 2.1 steals a game, the best mark by a Sixer since 2014. He was tied for the league lead with Defensive Player of the Year finalist Anthony Davis with an average of 1.7 loose balls recovered per game, while he joined Toronto’s Fred VanVleet and New Orleans’ Jrue Holiday as the only three NBA players to have at least 3.9 deflections a game.
Simmons was just one of six players in the league to have at least five steals in a game three or more times and the only player record multiple seven-steal games, tying the NBA single-game season high.
Temple-Navy game moved to Oct. 10The American Athletic Conference recently announced that Temple’s season opening football game at Navy, originally scheduled for Sept. 26, has been moved to Oct. 10. The game will be televised by CBS Sports Network and will start at 6 p.m.
Former 76ers and La Salle star Doug Overton accused of burglary and indecent exposureA former Philadelphia 76ers and La Salle University basketball standout was arrested last week for burglary and indecent exposure.
According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Doug Overton, 51, was arraigned on Sept. 3 on burglary, criminal trespass, indecent exposure and related offenses. He was released on $50,000 unsecured bail.
A woman told police that Overton allegedly broke into her apartment on Ridge Avenue in East Falls on Sept. 2 and caused $500 worth of damage to her home. He also allegedly exposed himself to her. The motive for the incident and Overton’s relationship to the victim were not clear.
In 2017 Overton pled guilty to three counts of disorderly conduct in Montgomery County Court. He was accused of exposing himself on a public walking trail in Lower Merion.
Overton, a former Murrell Dobbins Tech star, played 11 years in the NBA. He played three seasons for the 76ers.
He most recently spent four seasons as Lincoln University’s head men’s basketball coach. Citing personal reasons, Overton stepped down in March as the team’s head coach.
